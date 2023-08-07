The Pokemon Company has confirmed rumours about an incoming Pokemon Presents, revealing a lengthy 35-minute showcase is set to take place on 8 August 2023. Few details were revealed in the announcement, beyond that ‘news and updates’ will be present – although, we already have an indication of what to expect.

For one thing, the newly-released Pokemon Sleep is likely to make an appearance, if only for Nintendo to celebrate its launch on a formal stage. It had a relatively low-key release in July 2023, and it’s likely the company will want to share more about the game, its player base, and potential updates for the future.

Beyond this, we also expect to see news for Pokemon Unite, Cafe ReMix, and other mobile spin-offs, alongside a meatier update on upcoming DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. While we’ve already learned much about the story of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, neither of its primary expansions (The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk) has been formally dated.

With The Pokemon Company now gearing up for a major showcase, we expect the first part of this DLC adventure will be given formal release timing – or at the very least, another deep dive.

Another possibility is a new look at Detective Pikachu Returns, the surprise sequel set to launch for Nintendo Switch on 6 October 2023.

How to watch the Pokemon Presents in August 2023

We’ll learn more about what the latest Pokemon Presents has in store when it airs on 8 August 2023 via YouTube. Here’s when the show airs around the world:

Australia – 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST

– 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST New Zealand – 1:00 am NZST

– 1:00 am NZST United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET

– 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET United Kingdom – 2:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm CET

Stay tuned for the latest news from The Pokemon Company.