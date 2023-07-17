News

Pokemon Sleep launches for iOS and Android in Australia, other regions

The gamified mobile sleep app Pokemon Sleep is now available in Australia and other select regions.
17 Jul 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Select Button / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sleep, the gamified sleep-tracking mobile app developed by Select Button (who also developed the excellent Magikarp Jump) has officially launched on the iOS and Android marketplaces in select regions around the world. The developer announced that the title is now available in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Latin America. Availability in other regions will be ‘coming soon‘.

The full release follows very soon after a limited open beta test specifically for Android users in the aforementioned markets.

Pokemon Sleep aims to help its users adopt better sleeping habits by gamifying the process, and using motion and sound tracking to judge how well you sleep throughout the nights – similar to several existing sleep tracking apps, like Sleep Cycle.

The chance of collecting new Pokemon and earning items to raise your own personal sleep Snorlax are provided when you do things like go to bed on time, and have prolonged periods of deep sleep.

The app also features compatibility with the new Pokemon GO Plus+ device. While designed for Niantic’s Pokemon GO game, it can also serve as a less intrusive way to track your sleep when synced and placed on your bed. Pokemon Sleep users need to otherwise have their phone on their bed while they sleep in order to ‘play’ the game.

You can find Pokemon Sleep on the iOS App Store, and the Google Play Store if you’re located in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, or Latin America. Other regions are ‘coming soon’.

Pokémon GO Plus+
Pokémon GO Plus+
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

