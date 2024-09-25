PlayStation State of Play September 2024 – Every major announcement

The PlayStation State of Play for September 2024 arrived packed with new looks at upcoming games for PS5 and PSVR 2, with some surprises sprinkled throughout – including a major sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, a confirmed release month for Alan Wake 2‘s Lake House DLC, and the appearance of Keanu Reeves. With over 20 games on show, there’s plenty to pore over, including some new games to add to your wishlist.

Here’s everything announced during the PlayStation State of Play showcase for September 2024.

Astro Bot is getting five new online speedrunning levels

The PlayStation State of Play for September 2024 kicked off with a new trailer for Astro Bot confirming it will get five new online speedrunning levels to test each player’s platforming abilities. These levels will include a range of ability-based puzzles, as well as 10 new bots to rescue – including characters from Stellar Blade and Helldivers. This free add-on arrives in Spring 2024 [Southern Hemisphere].

The Midnight Walk is a spooky new game from Moon Hood

The next trailer was for a new hand-crafted clay horror game from the creators of Lost in Random. It looks absolutely gorgeous, and features an array of creepy, oozing creatures and horror jump scares, elevated by a neat stop-motion aesthetic. It’s called The Midnight Walk, and it’s coming to PS5 and PSVR 2.

Hell Is Us is a new horror game from Rogue Factor

To keep the horror vibes going, the next trailer in the State of Play was for Hell Is Us, an action-adventure game featuring strange puzzles in a mysterious world, and a bunch of eldritch critters.

Metro Awakening VR got a new trailer

Next up, Metro Awakening VR got a spooky, monster-filled trailer. This PSVR 2 game tasks players with trampling through various underground passageways, and dealing with all the creepiness found inside. It launches on 7 November 2024.

ArcheAge Chronicles is a new swords-and-sorcery adventure

For a lighter touch, the next State of Play trailer was for ArcheAge Chronicles, a swords-and-sorcery adventure set in a medieval world of intense battles. You’ll fight against other warriors in your travels here, as well as against strange spirits and towering lizard-men. This game launches in 2025.

Following this, Palworld got a new trailer revealing it’s now available on PlayStation.

Lunar Remastered Collection announced

The classic Lunar series is returning in Autumn 2025 [Southern Hemisphere], in a remastered collection featuring two classic games – Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete.

This was followed by a trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge revealing this game will get new Radical Reptiles DLC, featuring fresh side-scrolling action.

Keanu Reeves will feature in Sonic x Shadow Generations

As announced during State of Play, Keanu Reeves will feature as Shadow in Sonic x Shadow Generations when that game launches in October 2024.

This reveal was followed by a trailer for epic RPG Fantasian Neo Dimension, which launches for PS5 on 5 December 2024.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets extended trailer

An extended trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard also turned up during State of Play, revealing new looks at the game’s epic battles and daunting creatures. In this trailer, a fight against a giant dragon named Corius the Icetalon was shown off in detail. As previously announced, this game launches on 31 October 2024.

Alan Wake: The Lake House DLC gets first trailer

Next up in the State of Play, Alan Wake 2: The Lake House got its first trailer. This upcoming DLC sends players to the mysterious Lake House, which is a location of great interest to Control‘s Federal Bureau of Control. As confirmed, players will venture to this mysterious house in the DLC, which launches in October 2024.

Hitman: World of Assassination VR gets new trailer

Hitman is getting a new VR port for PSVR 2. In this version of the game, players will take on various, very familiar assassination missions across the world. Hitman: World of Assassination VR arrives in December 2024.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 are being remastered

As previously teased, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 are being remastered for modern consoles. Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered launches for PS4 and PS5 on 10 December 2024.

This was followed by a trailer for Fear the Spotlight, a new polygonal horror game launching on 22 October 2024.

A trailer for Towers of Aghasba also popped up in this segment of State of Play. This is a co-op adventure game where you can travel through a fantasy world with friends. It launches in early access in November 2024.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins launches in January 2025

Following these rapid trailers, a new look at Dynasty Warriors: Origins turned up in State of Play. This historic epic features massive battles against armies, and plenty of drama between warring factions in feudal Japan. The game launches on 17 January 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches in February 2025

Next, Capcom showed up to reveal a new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds focused on towering battles against various beasts, including a water monster. Players will need to enter a chase away from this beast if they have any hope of defeating it. Battles against various other water and jungle monsters were also shown off, some of which will be assisted by cutesy Felynes. This game launches on 28 February 2025, and preorders are available now.

Hungry for more info after this State of Play reveal? On 26 September, Capcom will reveal more about the game in a special livestream.

Lego Horizon Adventures gets a new trailer

Next, Lego Horizon Adventures got a new, cinematic-style trailer revealing more about its Lego-fied post-apocalyptic world, which includes a theme park, jungles, and other colourful locations. It launches on 14 November 2024.

In addition, PlayStation also confirmed Horizon Zero Dawn is being remastered, as previously reported. This will make the game as shiny and pretty as Horizon Forbidden West, apparently. It launches on 31 October 2024.

State of Play also confirmed that a new photo mode is coming to Stellar Blade, allowing you to pose Eve. The game’s soundtrack is also coming to streaming services. In addition, there’s a Stellar Blade and NieR: Automata collab arriving later in 2024. It’s currently unclear what this entails.

Following this, it was revealed that the monthly PlayStation Plus games for October 2024 will be WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club. For those on the Premium/Deluxe tier, Dino Crisis and Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain will be also be available. On 26 September 2024, the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog will get The Last of Us Part I.

New PS5 DualSense and shell colourways are on the way

The PS5 DualSense controller is getting new, shiny colourways in future – metallic purple, metallic green, and arctic white. There will also be new shell colourways in the same variants. Preorders are available on 3 October 2024.

This was followed by confirmation of new titles that will be enhanced for PS5 Pro, including Stellar Blade, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more.

Ghost of Tsushima 2 is on the way, and it’s called Ghost of Yōtei

Next up, the PlayStation State of Play revealed a trailer for the highly-anticipated Ghost of Tsushima 2, titled Ghost of Yōtei. It’s a sequel set around Mount Yōtei in the Japan of 1603. In this game, you will once again embody a samurai warrior set on a path of righteous justice. It launches in 2025.

You can now catch up with the latest PlayStation State of Play via YouTube.