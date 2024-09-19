Horizon Zero Dawn is seemingly getting a PS5, PC remaster

A new classification listing on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website has seemingly confirmed Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a remaster for PS5 and PC. At this stage, an official announcement has not been made, but the ESRB is a fairly official source, and the news follows the removal of Horizon Zero Dawn from the PlayStation Plus subscription service.

While the announcement of a remaster for a popular game isn’t too surprising, what is surprising is that Horizon Zero Dawn is getting this treatment. It remains one of the best-looking games of the PlayStation 4 era, and a splash of upgraded graphics won’t make much difference to its wonder. There’s also the matter that it was already updated for PS5 in 2021, with visual improvements across the board.

While a remaster may encourage new players to experience the original adventure, expecting that current owners will fork out for a remaster with only marginal difference is a bit much. The Last of Us Part 1 faced this exact criticism when it was remastered for PS5 in 2022, as many players called into question why an already-remastered PS4 game needed an entirely new release, with slightly refreshed graphics.

There’s also the matter that Horizon Zero Dawn is already available on PC, and a range of fan-made graphics mods already exist (for free) to make it a better-looking, shinier adventure for keen players.

At this stage, Guerrilla Games has not yet announced Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered officially, but we can expect updates shortly. With the debate around the game now growing, a deeper look into its main features feels required.

It could be that a breakdown will illuminate the exact reasons for the remaster, revealing significant leaps that justify its existence. For now, the idea of an Horizon Zero Dawn remaster feels just a bit off, particularly given the likely associated cost, and current economic conditions.

There’s likely much more to come on this particular game, so stay tuned for official word as Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment reveal more.