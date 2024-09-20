Pocketpair says it will fight Palworld lawsuit for all indie devs

Palworld developer Pocketpair has promised to defend itself against a lawsuit recently announced by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, for the sake of all indie game developers. In a public statement, the company announced it had begun the “appropriate legal proceedings and investigations into the claims of patent infringement” against Palworld, and highlighted its status as a small, independent studio with the goal to “create fun games.”

“It is truly unfortunate that we will be forced to allocate significant time to matters unrelated to game development due to this lawsuit,” Pocketpair said. “However, we will do our utmost for our fans, and to ensure that indie game developers are not hindered or discouraged from pursuing their creative ideas.”

It has further claimed it is “unaware” of the patents it’s accused of infringing in Nintendo and The Pokemon Company’s lawsuit.

In the coming weeks and months, Pocketpair will split its focus between developing new game content for Palworld, and working with its newly-appointed legal team. It has apologised to fans for the “worry or discomfort” around these proceedings, but has promised work on the game will continue, regardless of the ongoing lawsuit.

Read: Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are suing Palworld studio, Pocketpair

“Our goal as a company has always been to create fun games. We will continue to pursue this goal because we know that our games bring joy to millions of gamers around the world,” Pocketpair said.

“Palworld was a surprise success this year, both for gamers and for us. We were blown away by the amazing response to the game and have been working hard to make it even better for our fans. We will continue improving Palworld and strive to create a game that our fans can be proud of.”

In the weeks ahead, we are likely to hear much more about this lawsuit, as the allegations of patent infringement are addressed in court. Stay tuned for more on these proceedings.