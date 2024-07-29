Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver remaster seemingly in the works

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and its sequel may be getting a joint remaster in the near future, per teasers spotted at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024. While not officially revealed, branding for a potential remaster was seen on a placard in a statue display, with logos for Dark Horse and Crystal Dynamics, and a QR code (which simply leads to the Dark Horse Direct email sign-up list).

The statue itself is of Raziel and Kain in battle, with the placard indicating this scene is derived from “Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered” – a game which hasn’t officially been revealed yet, but has been rumoured for quite some time.

Way back in November 2022, Crystal Dynamics sent around a survey to gauge interest for a Legacy of Kain revival, and received 100,000 positive calls back. The number exceeded all expectations, and indicated a groundswell of support for the long-dormant franchise.

“‘In the past, we’ve found that surveys typically get between 1,000 and 3,000 responses, but when we asked folk about Legacy of Kain, we received over 100,000 responses. 73,000 gamers completed it entirely, and if you are one of them, we thank you very much, and we appreciate it was quite an effort given the survey was pretty extensive,” Phil Rogers, CEO of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos said at the time.

“Rest assured, we hear you loudly and clearly, and we will continue to update you on the what if possibilities ahead for Legacy of Kain in the future.”

While Rogers stopped short of announcing anything formal, it now appears Crystal Dynamics has quietly been working on a Soul Reaver remaster, biding time for a proper announcement. Typically, a statue release would follow a blockbuster reveal – but SDCC 2024 is a great time to get exposure for new releases, particularly collectibles, so perhaps an earlier, cheekier reveal was necessary.

The placard easter egg has certainly caused plenty of excitement and speculation online, perhaps more so than a simple trailer would. With only scant clues about Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered, there’s now rampant speculation about the upcoming game.

While we should wait for an official reveal to lock in the return of Legacy of Kain, this statue is fairly certain proof that Crystal Dynamics is cooking. For now, the company is keeping news under wraps, but we can expect to see more of this game in the coming months, with formal details likely on the way shortly. Stay tuned for more, as Crystal Dynamics reveals its plans.