PlayStation: State of Play for Feb 2025 – Every game announcement

PlayStation has revealed more about its upcoming slate in the first dedicated State of Play for the year. After a significant, months-long absence, the return of the show was well appreciated, as was the scope of its reveals.

Across 40 minutes of news and trailers, we learned exactly what’s next for PS5, with some expected and unexpected appearances in the lot. Whether you found a new game to add to your wishlist, or just observed developments from a distance, there was plenty worth tuning in for.

Here’s all the big game announcements from the PlayStation State of Play of February 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds got a new trailer

The first trailer of the PlayStation State of Play was for Monster Hunter Wilds, which is set to launch this month. This new trailer showed off the game’s multiplayer features, as well as some of its monsters – including a giant, farting monkey-like thing.

As previously announced, this game launches on 28 February 2025. It will also get a first free update in Spring 2025 [Northen Hemisphere] introducing the Mizutsune, new event quests, and other content.

Sega showed off new Shinobi, Sonic Racing games

Following this, Sega popped in to reveal the next game from the creators of Streets of Rage 4. It’s a ninja adventure side-scroller complete with gorgeous, illustrated graphics and dramatic boss battles. This is Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, and it launches on 29 August 2025.

Then, Sega also revealed more of Sonic Racing CrossWorlds, a new game in the long-running Sonic Racing series. This game features otherworldly courses charted by classic Sonic characters on cars, boats, and other vehicles. The game is now available to wishlist.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger announced

Next, Bandai Namco revealed a brand new Digimon game where players will chart the vast digital world, bringing their Pokemon pals with them to fight against mysterious anomalies. This is Digimon Story: Time Stranger, and it launches in 2025.

Lost Soul Aside got a new trailer

The reveal of a new Digimon Story was followed by an introduction and new trailer for Lost Soul Aside, a grand new fantasy RPG from Ultizero Games. This adventure is all about taking down towering beasts with flashy, magic-powered, sword-swinging combat. It’s a very good-looking and stylish game, and looked extremely promising in this latest trailer. As announced, the game launches on 30 May 2025 – so it’ll go head-to-head with Elden Ring Nightreign.

Headlines for PlayStation’s State of Play

Next up, PlayStation has some rapid-fire headlines. Here’s the rundown:

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is getting a demo on 13 February.

Ichiban Kasuga is coming to Dave the Diver, introducing new beat-em-up mini-games and other challenges. This is a special content pack, and it arrives in April 2025.

The Splitgate 2 alpha is coming shortly.

Paul Heyman appeared next, to introduce WWE 2K25‘s “The Island” feature. This is a multiplayer mode that allows players to create their own characters and explore a unique island filled with wrestling challenges.

Borderlands 4 announced for launch in September 2025

Borderlands 4 popped in next, with a new trailer revealing this sequel will feature classic smash-mouth Borderlands combat style – snazzy weapons, hard-hitting attacks, and snappy rounds of combat. The game will get a dedicated State of Play later this year.

Borderlands 4 also got a launch date following this trailer: 23 September 2025.

Split Fiction got a story trailer

This was followed by a new trailer for Split Fiction from Hazelight Studios. In this game, players will journey through sci-fi and fantasy mash-up worlds in co-op, working together to overcome a range of challenges – including space flight, riding dragons, and taking down great beasts. This game launches on 6 March 2025.

Directive 8020 is set to be a spooky sci-fi adventure

Supermassive Games appeared after, with a trailer for Directive 8020, a new sci-fi adventure starring astronauts discovering something strange and surreal in space (and when aren’t they?). As revealed, the game will star Lashana Lynch (The Day of the Jackal). It launches on 2 October 2025.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic announced

Next, a new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic aired. No matter how many spooky animatronic games we get, there’s always a chance for new twists and new horror – and this game looks set to deliver just that. It launches on 13 June 2025.

The Midnight Walk got a release date during PlayStation’s State of Play

Horror pairs well with horror, and the next trailer was for The Midnight Walk, a stop-motion-style game set in a spooky world of claymation beasts. Players will journey its many creepy corridors facing down roaming monsters, attempting to survive. It’s launching on 8 May 2025.

Darwin’s Paradox launches in 2025

Next up, a lighter tone. In Darwin’s Paradox, you will embody Darwin, an octopus who can travel through a range of locations, one tentacle at a time, while spilling ink and deploying a range of other abilities. This title launches later in 2025.

This was followed by a trailer for Warriors: Abyss, a new game from Koei Tecmo launching today.

Great news for Onimusha fans

Onimusha’s 2: Samurai’s Destiny got a new trailer during State of Play, confirming this game is being remastered for modern consoles, with this launching on 23 May 2025.

This was followed by a new trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the next major game in the series. This title from Capcom is set to launch in 2026, so it’s still some time away – but that doesn’t stop the excitement around what’s to come.

As the trailer makes clear, this game will pair hard-hitting action and sword-fighting gameplay with a fun sense of humour. For now, the game remains undated, but we can expect to hear more in the coming months.

This was followed by a new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, the long-awaited remake of the beloved action-adventure game. This game launches on 28 August 2025.

Hell is Us launches in September 2025

Next, we got a trailer for Hell Is Us, a mysterious horror adventure starring a wanderer journeying through strange, horrifying landscapes and bizarre sites filled with monsters of all sorts. It launches on 24 September 2025.

Lies of P gets Overture DLC in Summer 2025

Next, a new trailer revealed the long-awaited DLC for Lies of P – the game starring a dark fantasy version of Pinocchio. The Overture DLC will introduce new monsters to battle, and whole new worlds to explore. It’s set to launch in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

This was followed by an odd trailer for Dreams of Another, a surreal adventure game that asks deep questions about living and humanity, defined by the relationship between creation and destruction. It launches in 2025, and will be for PS5 and PSVR2.

Days Gone is being remastered

Next, PlayStation confirmed Bend Studio’s Days Gone is being remastered for PS5, with this hopefully inviting a brand new audience to experience the game. An upgrade from the PS4 version will cost USD $10. It launches on 25 April 2025.

Another headline from PlayStation was that Stellar Blade is getting new content: a crossover with Goddess of Victory – Nikke including new outfits and other surprises. It launches in June 2025.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage and more are coming to the PS Plus Game Catalogue

As announced, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 arrives 18 February 2025, and will be available via the PS Plus Game Catalogue. This title is also joined by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and others, including indie titles Blue Prince and Abiotic Factor.

More classics are also on the way for PS Plus:

Armored Core 1-3

Patapon 3

Tides of Annihilation looks absolutely gorgeous

Next up was a trailer for Tides of Annihiliation, a surreal post-apocalyptic adventure set in a grand, horrific world dominated by strange monsters and surreal sights. Giant colossus-like monsters stand in the way of your survival, and you’ll need to jump along (and through) them to survive. There’s shades of Elden Ring in this game’s style, and it appears its combat may be just as brutal. It’s available to wishlist now.

This was followed by a trailer for sci-fi adventure Metal Eden, which features a warrior stomping through a vast, mech-filled sci-fi world of robots. This launches on 5 May 2025.

MindsEye combines Cyberpunk with I, Robot

This was followed by a trailer for MindsEye, a new sci-fi combat adventure starring soldiers fighting in a futuristic world. There’s elements of Cyberpunk and Call of Duty in this adventure, and even some I, Robot for extra flavour. This game launches in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

New gameplay reveals you’ll spend time driving and gunning, fighting off against a future police force, while also contending with a range of mysteries about your place in the world.

Saros is the next game from Housemarque

Next up was a trailer for a game called Saros from PlayStation Studios and Housemarque. The trailer began with a man (played by Rahul Kohli) waking up on a beach, and heading into the surf, eyes focussed on a dying sun. This man is trapped in a particular loop of living and dying, fighting against strange monsters until he “comes back stronger.” As announced, this game is set to launch in 2026. Per Housemarque, it’ll be the “ultimate evolution” of the studio’s unique style.

You can rewatch the PlayStation State of Play showcase via YouTube.