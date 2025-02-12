News

PlayStation: State of Play returns on 12 February

Tune in to see what's next for the PS5.
12 Feb 2025 8:54
Leah J. Williams
State of Play playstation september 2024

PlayStation

Image: Sony / PlayStation

Out of the blue, PlayStation has confirmed the return of its State of Play showcase on 12 February 2025, with a whopping 40 minutes of news and updates planned. It’s been several months since the last State of Play, so it feels high time for more announcements.

Given the brief blog post, we know this upcoming show will focus on games coming to PS5 in future, and that it’ll feature “creative and unique” work from a range of game development studios – not just those games coming from PlayStation itself. That leaves the door wide open for speculation.

We’ve already seen some positing this showcase could re-introducing Marvel’s Wolverine, as that game was previously dated for 2025. We could also see games like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, or Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater – or even previously-announced games like Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Monster Hunter Wilds.

Read: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Everything we know

For some other left-field picks, the GamesHub team would personally be keen to see more of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 and the modern ports of Croc and Gex, but we’ll just have to wait to see what’s actually in store.

With 40 minutes of news and announcements, we expect a solid mix of expected and unexpected reveals – and PlayStation has, in the past, managed to pull this off well. Here’s to hoping the latest State of Play lives up to the legacy of its predecessors.

How to watch the PlayStation: State of Play for February 2025

As announced, the latest State of Play will air on 12 February 2025, depending on your time zone. Here’s how the global times shake out:

  • Australia – 9:00 am AEDT | 8:30 am ACDT | 6:00 am AWST (13 February)
  • New Zealand – 11:00 am NZDT (13 February)
  • Japan – 7:00 am JST (13 February)
  • United States – 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET (12 February)
  • United Kingdom – 11:00 pm CET | 10:00 pm GMT (12 February)

The show will be livestreamed via YouTube and Twitch, with a VOD available for those who can’t tune in on the day. GamesHub will be livestreaming all the announcements, so you can also pop back here to see everything announced.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

