“We might need longer than half an hour,” Dino Zucconi, Lead Designer, Showcase at Visual Concepts told GamesHub of working alongside Paul Heyman for WWE 2K25.

After diving into Showcase Mode during recent WWE 2K25 previews, it’s easy to see why Zucconi holds Heyman’s work in such high esteem. He’s the strong, guiding voice of the latest WWE 2K Showcase Mode, which focusses on the Anoa’i family dynasty, also known as The Bloodline.

Their in-fighting has been a major part of WWE storylines in recent years, with power struggles between Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, the Usos, Jacob Fatu, and every other wrestler in their orbit making for cinematic, drama-heavy plots. All along, Paul Heyman has been ‘The Wiseman’ adjudicating the action, providing counsel and tenor to Roman’s reign.

In WWE 2K25, he fulfils a similar brief, functioning as the narrator and guide for each Showcase match. When you jump in, you get an interview segment with Heyman that provides context and clarity. He introduces the major players, their history, and importantly – how very real their drama is. It gives weight and gravity to each match up, which goes such a long way towards giving matches formal stakes.

Image: 2K Games / Visual Concepts

For Visual Concepts, the chance to work with Heyman was clearly a highlight of development.

“He’s probably one of the best wrestling minds I’ve ever been around, and I knew that before I met him,” Zucconi said. “He’s got the body of work that makes that clear. He’s being doing this since the 1980s. He’s been a manager, he’s run his own promotions, he’s been talent, he’s been part of creative. He knows every aspect of the business. He knows how to push it.”

“Working with him was incredible.”

Per Zucconi, he wasn’t just talent reading out a script, but took a very collaborative approach to the storytelling in Showcase Mode. Visual Concepts would provide Heyman with a script, and he’d look it over, then discuss elements of the set, or provide additional input where needed, suggesting alternative takes and angles, to amp up his monologues.

“There are two videos where he said, ‘What if we tried something a little different’ and just on the spot, worked with what I had to make something totally different,” Zucconi said. “He didn’t just reword my stuff or anything – it was all on him. He basically gave us an ‘if you don’t love this, tell me what we’ll do, what you want to do.’ And he knocked out the part.”

“He was super cool, super gracious. Had a lot of praise for the team, which I thought was really cool.”

Elevating WWE 2K25 storylines

Image: 2K Games / Visual Concepts

Per Zucconi, Heyman was particularly happy to see the Bloodline storyline elevated in WWE 2K25, given his own work and the legacy of the Anoa’i family. It’s clear to see this passion in the game’s Showcase Mode – and it’s all the better for it.

While GamesHub only had limited access to these matchups, even this handful gave Heyman’s delivery ample chance to shine. When narrating the introduction to Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022, Heyman is particularly grave, refusing to comment as the drama is just too heart-breaking. It’s a strong segment, and one where Heyman is transportive. It adds so much to the ensuing match-up.

“His delivery on that… dude, it gave me goosebumps,” Lynell Jinks, Creative Director said. “That thing made me cry, it was amazing … he nailed it.”

Those keen to see Paul Heyman doing what we does best won’t have to wait much longer. As announced, WWE 2K25 is set to launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 14 March 2025. Those who order the Deadman and Bloodline Editions of WWE 2K25 will get access from 7 March 2025. Stay tuned to GamesHub for more.