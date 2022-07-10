PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium games for July 2022 may have leaked

PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium and Deluxe subscribers appear to be in for a big July, should the latest rumours be accurate. According to a renowned ResetEra leaker, several existing blockbuster games are set to launch on the service this month, alongside new cat simulator game Stray, which was recently confirmed to launch via PlayStation Plus on 19 July.

While Sony has yet to detail how the games on the service will fluctuate, it appears that users will gain access to fresh titles on a monthly basis. Games appearing at launch will likely remain rare, but given the strength of the rumoured games, it’s likely there’ll be new heavy hitters to entice subscribers every so often.

According to leakers, here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus in July 2022:

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade + INTERmission

Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected

That’s in addition to Stray, which has already been officially confirmed.

The standout here is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which includes the Yuffie Kisaragi-starring spin-off chapter that rounds out the story of the base game. Given Square Enix is currently hyping up the late 2022 launch of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, its inclusion is perfect. Keen players will have a chance to jump into the original game for a small monthly subscription fee (minimum AU $18.95 per month) right before the prequel launches.

Read: Everything you should know about the all-new PlayStation Plus

The Assassin’s Creed games being included is also a bonus, with Black Flag and The Ezio Collection representing two of the best games in the entire franchise. Unity is also wildly underrated, thanks to its rocky launch, which was initially filled with bugs. Look past those flaws, and you’ll find an excellent aristocratic adventure.

Saints Row IV is the icing on the cake, and a good introduction to the zany franchise ahead of the release of its reboot, which is set for late August 2022.

While these games have yet to be officially confirmed, stay tuned. It’s likely we won’t have to wait long to hear more about everything coming to PlayStation Plus in July 2022.