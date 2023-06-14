News

Persona 5 Tactica and Persona 3 Reload remake announced

After an accidental leak, Sega and Atlus officially unveiled two new Persona games: a tactical RPG and a Persona 3 remake.
14 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica

Image: Atlus

Sega and Atlus unwittingly revealed two of their upcoming titles in an accidental post on the Atlus West Instagram account during the 2023 Summer Game Fest season, publishing trailers for two new titles in the Persona series: Persona 5 Tactica, a strategy RPG, and Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the original PlayStation 2 game.

The trailers were quickly pulled down, but not before they were duplicated and redistributed over social media and other gaming outlets. The titles eventually debuted at the 2023 Xbox Game Showcase.

This was the second leak publisher Sega suffered during the Summer Game Fest season, after details for Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name leaked via a PlayStation Store price aggregator.

Atlus also announced a brand-new RPG from the Persona development team, called Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica will transport the case of Persona 5 into a new ‘Palace’ universes, where they will appear in an alternative ‘Chibi’ or super-deformed artstyle (also seen in Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth) They’ll meet new characters, and participate in turn-based tactics gameplay, which will be grid-based. A French Revolution-inspired world was depicted in the trailer, as was one inspired by Feudal Japan.

Persona 5 Tactica – Release Date and Platforms

Persona 5 Tactica will release on 17 November 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original PS2 game, which received an expanded edition in Persona 3 FES and an alterative version for Sony’s PSP handheld in Persona 3 Portable. Reload looks to rebuild the game in Unreal Engine, in a style similar to the most recent game in the series, Persona 5.

Notably, it will not feature any of the additional content or scenarios that were added in subsequent re-releases, Persona 3: FES and Persona 3 Portable. This includes the second, female protagonist in the portable version of the game.

Persona 3 Reload – Release Date and Platforms

Persona 3 Reload is currently slated to arrive in early 2024. It will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

For more of the slew of game announcements in June 2023, catch up with our recaps:

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

