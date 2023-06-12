Capcom Showcase 2023 – All the announcements

Following other major Summer Game Fest events, Capcom held hold its own ‘Capcom Showcase’, broadcasting a 36-minute event that featured some light news on new titles and remasters, a release date postponement, and a few reiterations and replays of games previously announced at other events like the Xbox Game Showcase and PlayStation Showcase from May 2023.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Leading the Capcom showcase was a replay of the reveal trailer for the new, colourful action game steeped in Japanese mythology, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. It originally debuted at the Xbox Game Showcase.

It’s powered by Capcom’s in-house RE Engine, which has run all their games in recent years. No other new details were shared.

It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. No release date was announced.

Megaman X DIVE Offline

Capcom announced a brand new Megaman 2D platforming game, for mobile devices. It appears to be a new game in the Megaman X series, and uses many of the levels that have appeared in previous X games, though characters that exist in other branches of Mega Man lore will be available to play. You’ll be able to improve and upgrade individual characters, weapons, and craft things as you take on its numerous levels.

There’s be 100 different characters, including brand new ones, and over 900 stages to play. It’s unclear whether characters are unlocked via gacha mechanics or in another manner, which is typically the case for mobile titles like this.

It’ll be available sometime in 2023, available on PC, iOS, and Android.

Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 VR

There was a brief break to remind viewers of the recent release of Street Fighter 6, the upcoming Capcom Pro Tour with a US$2 million prize pool, and the upcoming release of Resident Evil 4 Remake VR.

Pragmata

Capcom showed off a very brief new look at its previously-announced sci-fi action game, Pragamata. It was revealed in mid-2020. The trailer opened with a little girl playing on the floor as her companion fought robots around her. As he picked her up and ran out of the room, a note she was writing floats through the air. The camera zooms in, and we see an announcement for a change in the release date of the game. A brief montage of melee action followed.

Previously announced for 2023, Capcom has decided to ‘postpone the release’ of Pragmata indefinitely.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Shu Takami, creator of Ace Attorney and Ghost Trick provided a brief demonstration for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – and a demo of the game is now available, with all progress carrying through to the full release.

Ghost Trick game was a critical success when it was originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2010, and there’s hope that the new remaster will find a new audience.

You’ll take the role of the spirit of Sissel, who has been recently murdered. You’ll possess various objects and manipulate them, assist in solving the murders of various people, while also working towards uncovering your own memories, and the circumstances of your own death. It’s a game very much worth playing if you haven’t.

It launches on 30 June 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Where to find the Ghost Trick Demo

Here are some handy direct links to the Ghost Trick demo on your platform of choice:L

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Remastered

Following in the footsteps of Ghost Trick, Capcom announced that the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney trilogy, originally released on Nintendo DS, would be getting remasters. They’re the 4th, 5th, and 6th mainline Ace Attorney games, following the Phoenix Wright trilogy. They’re all very good.

The trilogy is planned for release in early 2024 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Exoprimal

Takuro Kiraoka, the director of cooperative dino-shooter Exoprimal, then featured in a segment to speak about the game ahead of its July launch.

A new story trailer was then featured, that explored the origins of the exosuits, which are a central focus of the game, created by a character called Dr. Stynes. It appears there are going to be quite a lot of time-travel hijinks in the story, and the masses of dinosaurs are key to harnessing the ability to do that – or at least, their blood is.

Read: Capcom’s experimental dino-shooter Exoprimal features a neat spin on co-op

Some time was spent detailed how you can customise exosuits, both in terms of abilities and cosmetics. The game will also feature a weekly challenge, a 5-player mission that changes every week, and also special kinds of dinosaur enemy called Neo-saurs. A new exosuit was revealed, called Deadeye Alpha: Burst Fire, but this will only be available after launch.

The game will be available on 14 July 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It’ll also be available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

A second open-beta test, which will feature story missions, will occur from 16-18 June 2023.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Hideaki Itsuno, the director of Dragon’s Dogma 2 closed out the show. The recently-released trailer from the PlayStation Showcase was replayed, and then followed with a few tidbits of information.

Like its predecessor, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be a single-player game, but with AI companions called Pawns, which are designed to make it feel like a co-op game. There will be one main Pawn you can recruit, which you can customise to your liking, as well as 2 support pawns, which are borrowed from other players. The game will also be open-world, and we can expect different vocations, which will diversity playstyles – magic, swordplay, etc.

Itsuno spoke about the greater role physics would play in the game – he gave the example of destroying a bridge, or taking out a giant monster’s leg. The world will be four times the size of the world in the first Dragon’s Dogma, and he also teased the relationships between two of the main supporting characters, as well as brand new monsters like Medusa.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X

And that was all for the 2023 Capcom Showcase. To catch up on the rest of the 2023 Summer Game Fest Season, visit our other comprehensive wrapups!