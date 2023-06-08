News

 > News > Culture

Devolver Digital Direct rewrites history, announces 4 cool games

Devolver Digital's bizarre Direct showcase for 2023 featured yet another unhinged presentation, and some video games as well.
9 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Devolver Digital Direct 2023

Culture

Image: Devolver Digital

Share Icon

Facetious video game publisher Devolver Digital’s Devolver Direct showcase for 2023 was unhinged as always, framing its showcase around the fictional completely true-to-life video game mascot, Volvy.

It began by running through the character’s design (including his one giant hand – ‘for gaming’), a fictional history of the character during the golden age of 1990s video games, his downfall during gaming’s ‘edgier’ phase in the 2000’s, and his modern-day revival as a souless robot called Volv-E that generates games via AI.

Anyway, here are all the games the publisher announced created by Volv-E:

Table of contents

Sludge Life 2 and Shadows of the Damned

Before the show officially kicked off, Devolver announced a release date for the grimy, graffiti-infused platforming game Sludge Life 2, which will release on 27 June 2023.

Grasshopper Manufacture also revealed that it would be working to remaster its schlocky 2011 third-person shooter, Shadows of the Damned. More will be revealed in a dedicated studio presentation on 14 June 2023 at 9am PT.

Wizard With A Gun

This is an isometric survival action game set in a Western-infused fantasy world – a little bit like Klei’s Don’t Starve by way of SuperGiant’s Bastion. You’ll craft enchanted bullets for your pistols and blunderbusses, and build out a tower sanctuary.

A demo is available now, and it’ll be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The Talos Principle 2

A new trailer for the sequel to mind-bending first-person puzzle game, The Talos Principle was shown. Beautifully haunting environments and an existential narrative were teased. It’s coming sometime in 2023.

Baby Steps

From the creators of Ape Out and Bennet Foddy (Getting Over It) comes a game where you control the legs of an unwitting protagonist, much like Foddy’s previous game, QWOP. It’s rendered in a surreal, realistic style, and certainly has a sense of humour about it.

It’s coming in 2024 for PC and PlayStation 5.

Human Fall Flat 2

A sequel to the physics-based puzzle game was announced in a very brief trailer. No details on release date or platforms were given.

At this point in the presentation, Volv-E became sentient, grew an organic giant hand (for gaming), and used it to kill the showcase presenters. He then urged his creator to end his suffering, thus ending the Devolver Direct for 2023.

You can watch the full showcase on YouTube.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay details
?>
News

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay details explained in new trailer reveal

NetherRealm Studios revealed a slew of new details about the fighting mechanics and narrative of Mortal Kombat 1 during Summer…

Edmond Tran
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
?>
News

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date announced

PlayStation and Insomniac Games have announced the release date of its highly anticipated superhero action game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Edmond Tran
Mars First Logistics
?>
News

Mars First Logistics launches in Early Access in June

You're tasked with building bespoke rovers to complete very specific, and odd tasks in this delightful-looking game.

Edmond Tran
?>
News

'Persona 5 Tactica' and 'Persona 3 Reload' remake announced, accidentally

Sega and Atlus have accidently unveiled two new Persona games ahead of their planned announcement, a tactical RPG and a…

Edmond Tran
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
?>
News

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date window revealed in new trailer

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth debuted at Summer Game Fest 2023, revealing an updated release window for…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login