Hollow Knight: Silksong metadata changes inspire new hope

Hollow Knight fans have invented a brand new game, and I really do love it for them, because it seems to bring them great joy – or some sort of emotion, at least. The game is this: any time Hollow Knight: Silksong is mentioned in any capacity, whether in a passing nod in a blog post, or via social media, everyone loses their mind.

Days after reporting on once instance of this game appearing in public discourse – Hollow Knight: Silksong was name-checked in a list of upcoming Xbox games launching soon – I have another instance to report. That’s right, once again, Hollow Knight fans have another tidbit to tear apart.

This time, it’s thanks to a refreshed metadata listing for Silksong on SteamDB. Fans noticed that a recent update to the listing for the game changed the copyright from Team Cherry 2019 to Team Cherry 2025. There is also now an option for GeForce Now within this listing, suggesting the game will be available for streaming – and that an agreement might have been recently penned.

While this metadata update isn’t exactly public confirmation of news for Silksong, it has generated plenty of buzz. As noted by PC Gamer, it’s created a massive stir in the Silksong subreddit, at least, with a rising tone of unhinged humour as contributors compete to be the funniest poster (and there are plenty of hilarious bits going on).

At this stage, the changes aren’t really anything tangible – but it’s clear Hollow Knight: Silksong fans will take anything they can, at this stage. Since 2019, the cacophony around Silksong has grown, with the over-the-top excitement and clue-finding missions raising the game’s profile significantly.

In early 2025, fans thought they’d spotted an ARG hiding in the profile image change of one Team Cherry developer. The Xbox blog post mention kicked off a second wave of excitement, as fans began speculating about possible news in the near future.

With the metadata changes arriving so close to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, fans are also pointing out that, very possibly, there could be a reveal during this event. While that’s been speculated for every Nintendo Direct of the last few years, it does feel more likely than ever that Silksong could actually make an appearance this time.

As a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, it could absolutely pop off. Then again, like every other lead, this could also be a wild goose chase. Whatever the case, it’s still very fun to pop in and see what’s new with Hollow Knight: Silksong, and its ultra-passionate audience base. The game is definitely on the way at some point, and every new tidbit is a chance to indulge in a spot of wild speculation and one-upmanship. Stay tuned for more official word on this upcoming game.