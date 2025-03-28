Nintendo Direct March 2025 – Every big game announcement

Ahead of the
For a niche audience (me), there was the reveal of a new Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop game. For the weirdos and freaks (also me), there was a new Tomodachi Life. Beyond this, we also saw major new trailers for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Witchbrook, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and more.
Here’s all the big game announcements from the Nintendo Direct of March 2025.
Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake got a teaser trailer
Square Enix was up first, with a new teaser trailer for Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake, which will adapt the events of the first two games in the beloved series. As previously announced, this game launches in 2025.
No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files revealed
A new game in the AI: The Somnium Files franchise was revealed: No Sleep for Kaname Date. This spin-off stars special agent Kaname Date as he teams up with an AI and other companions to rescue an internet idol who’s “been forced to take part in a dangerous escape game.” This title releases on 25 July 2025.
Atlus is remastering Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army
In a surprise announcement, Atlus confirmed it’s remastering Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army, the third game in the Devil Summoner franchise, part of the Megami Tensei series (Persona, Devil Survivor, Shin Megami Tensei, all that jazz). This title, which is being overhauled for modern audiences, is notably set in the past, and features historical figures.
Now retitled, RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army launches on 19 June 2025.
Shadow Labyrinth got a new trailer in the
Nintendo Direct
Shadow Labyrinth, the gritty Pac-Man adaptation with 2D platformer elements, got a new trailer during the latest
Patapon 1+2 Replay is coming to
Nintendo Switch
The delightful Patapon games are coming to
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is coming to
Nintendo Switch
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, aka Harvest Moon: Grand Bazaar, is making the leap from
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond still doesn’t have a release date
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond got a new trailer in the latest
Disney Villains Cursed Café announced
The next trailer was for Disney Villains Cursed Café, a fun-looking game where you’ll make and give potions to the biggest Disney Villains of all – Maleficent, Ursula, Jafar, Gaston, and others. This game looks like a Disney spin on Coffee Talk, with players required to make concoctions, while also getting to know the villains. This game is now available for
Witchbrook finally got a release window
Witchbrook, the cosy magical academy sim from Chucklefish (Wargroove), officially now has a Holiday 2025 release window locked in. The news was revealed during the
Nintendo Direct headlines: The Eternal Life of Goldman, Gradius Origins, Rift of the NecroDancer
Next up, we got headlines for three upcoming games:
- The Eternal Life of Goldman, a side-scrolling platformer adventure with a neat hand-drawn style.
- Gradius ORIGINS, a collection of classic Gradius (arcade shoot-em-up) games that also includes a new entry, known as Salamander 3.
- Rift of the NecroDancer, a rhythm battle game now available on
NintendoSwitch.
Tamagotchi Plaza, sequel to the Corner Shop games, announced
After nearly a 20 year year absence in the west, the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop franchise is officially back, with a new entry titled Tamagotchi Plaza, launching for Nintendo Switch on 27 June 2025. In this game, you’ll establish and grow a variety of shops, selling goodies to roaming Tamagotchis.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A got a new trailer
Pokemon Legends: Z-A got a brand new trailer in this
Rhythm Heaven is getting a surprise sequel
The beloved Rhythm Heaven series is back, after years away. As announced during the latest
“Virtual Game Card” sharing system announced
Going forward,
Up to two consoles can share games in this manner, so if you’ve got a friend or family member who also loves
Nintendo Direct headlines: The Wandering Village, Star Overdrive, more
Next up, we had some more headlines for
- High on Life is coming to
NintendoSwitch on 6 May 2025.
- Star Overdrive is coming to
NintendoSwitch on 10 April 2025.
- The Wandering Village is coming to
NintendoSwitch on 17 July 2025.
- King of Meat is arriving on
NintendoSwitch in 2025.
- Lou’s Lagoon is arriving on
NintendoSwitch in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is arriving on 21 May 2025.
SaGa Frontier 2: Remastered is now available on
Nintendo Switch
Next up, we got a launch trailer for the SaGa Frontier 2 remaster, which is now available for
Monument Valley is coming to
Nintendo Switch
This was followed by a brief trailer confirming Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2, and Monument Valley 3 are coming to
Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots revealed for
Nintendo Switch
Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots was announced during the latest
Retro-style beat-em-up Marvel Cosmic Invasion announced
Marvel Cosmic Invasion was announced during the latest
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream announced
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was surprise-announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, with a new trailer revealing a larger scope for the franchise, as well as new, more bizarre sights for the iconic Miis.
Nintendo Today! app revealed
The final reveal of the latest