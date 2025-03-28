Nintendo Direct March 2025 – Every big game announcement

Ahead of the Nintendo Direct set for March 2025, many wondered exactly what Nintendo still had waiting in the tank for the original Nintendo Switch. With the Switch 2 on the horizon, it was speculated that many of the biggest reveals for the company would be saved for an upcoming Direct – but that wasn’t the case at all. In fact, Nintendo brought plenty to the table in its latest showcase, with a host of cool sequels, ports, and remasters revealed during the latest show.

For a niche audience (me), there was the reveal of a new Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop game. For the weirdos and freaks (also me), there was a new Tomodachi Life. Beyond this, we also saw major new trailers for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Witchbrook, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and more.

Here’s all the big game announcements from the Nintendo Direct of March 2025.

Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake got a teaser trailer

Square Enix was up first, with a new teaser trailer for Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake, which will adapt the events of the first two games in the beloved series. As previously announced, this game launches in 2025.

A new game in the AI: The Somnium Files franchise was revealed: No Sleep for Kaname Date. This spin-off stars special agent Kaname Date as he teams up with an AI and other companions to rescue an internet idol who’s “been forced to take part in a dangerous escape game.” This title releases on 25 July 2025.

Atlus is remastering Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army

In a surprise announcement, Atlus confirmed it’s remastering Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army, the third game in the Devil Summoner franchise, part of the Megami Tensei series (Persona, Devil Survivor, Shin Megami Tensei, all that jazz). This title, which is being overhauled for modern audiences, is notably set in the past, and features historical figures.

Now retitled, RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army launches on 19 June 2025.

Shadow Labyrinth got a new trailer in the Nintendo Direct

Shadow Labyrinth, the gritty Pac-Man adaptation with 2D platformer elements, got a new trailer during the latest Nintendo Direct. This game is set to launch on 18 July 2025.

Patapon 1+2 Replay is coming to Nintendo Switch

The delightful Patapon games are coming to Nintendo Switch, in a two-pack collection allowing you to enjoy the first two games, with all their toe-tapping beats. Patapon 1+2 Replay is a remaster of the original titles, and features refreshed graphics to accompany your rhythm journey. As announced in the Nintendo Direct, this game launches on 11 July 2025.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is coming to Nintendo Switch

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, aka Harvest Moon: Grand Bazaar, is making the leap from Nintendo DS to Nintendo Switch. As announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, this port will feature refreshed graphics, so you can live your cosiest life on your new farm. This game launches on 27 August 2025.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond still doesn’t have a release date

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond got a new trailer in the latest Nintendo Direct, but unfortunately, it didn’t reveal a release date. For now, the game is still set to launch in 2025. Regardless of this disappointment, the new trailer was very snazzy, revealing new gameplay elements, as well as a very sleek-looking new suit for Samus.

Disney Villains Cursed Café announced

The next trailer was for Disney Villains Cursed Café, a fun-looking game where you’ll make and give potions to the biggest Disney Villains of all – Maleficent, Ursula, Jafar, Gaston, and others. This game looks like a Disney spin on Coffee Talk, with players required to make concoctions, while also getting to know the villains. This game is now available for Nintendo Switch.

Witchbrook finally got a release window

Witchbrook, the cosy magical academy sim from Chucklefish (Wargroove), officially now has a Holiday 2025 release window locked in. The news was revealed during the Nintendo Direct, within a first look trailer showing off beautiful pixel environments, as well as co-op gameplay elements.

Nintendo Direct headlines: The Eternal Life of Goldman, Gradius Origins, Rift of the NecroDancer

Next up, we got headlines for three upcoming games:

Tamagotchi Plaza, sequel to the Corner Shop games, announced

After nearly a 20 year year absence in the west, the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop franchise is officially back, with a new entry titled Tamagotchi Plaza, launching for Nintendo Switch on 27 June 2025. In this game, you’ll establish and grow a variety of shops, selling goodies to roaming Tamagotchis.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A got a new trailer

Pokemon Legends: Z-A got a brand new trailer in this Nintendo Direct. While it largely covered ground we’ve already seen before, it did reveal more about its ‘Z-A Royale’ trainer battles, and that the game has a neat day-night cycle. There’s still no release date for this one, but it’s targeting launch in late 2025.

Rhythm Heaven is getting a surprise sequel

The beloved Rhythm Heaven series is back, after years away. As announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, Rhythm Heaven Groove is a direct follow-on that continues the toe-tapping puzzles of the original games, complete with brand new tricks. This game launches sometime in 2026.

“Virtual Game Card” sharing system announced

Going forward, Nintendo will introduce a new “Virtual Game Card” system that allows virtual games to be treated as portable – ie. you’ll be able to “insert” these games on a second console – an original Nintendo Switch, or a Nintendo Switch 2.

Up to two consoles can share games in this manner, so if you’ve got a friend or family member who also loves Nintendo games, you’ll be able to pair up with them to share your games. It appears you’ll be able to lend games to people, and have them playing on their own console (although only one game can be lent at a time, and only for two weeks at a time). This feature will arrive in late April 2025.

Nintendo Direct headlines: The Wandering Village, Star Overdrive, more

Next up, we had some more headlines for Nintendo Switch:

High on Life is coming to Nintendo Switch on 6 May 2025 .

Switch on . Star Overdrive is coming to Nintendo Switch on 10 April 2025 .

Switch on . The Wandering Village is coming to Nintendo Switch on 17 July 2025 .

Switch on . King of Meat is arriving on Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Switch in 2025. Lou’s Lagoon is arriving on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

Switch in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere]. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is arriving on 21 May 2025.

SaGa Frontier 2: Remastered is now available on Nintendo Switch

Next up, we got a launch trailer for the SaGa Frontier 2 remaster, which is now available for Nintendo Switch.

Monument Valley is coming to Nintendo Switch

This was followed by a brief trailer confirming Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2, and Monument Valley 3 are coming to Nintendo Switch. The first two games land on 15 April 2025. The third game launches in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots revealed for Nintendo Switch

Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct. This golfing franchise sequel lets you live out your birdie dreams, as a star golfer tackling an array of special courses. This game launches sometime in 2025.

Retro-style beat-em-up Marvel Cosmic Invasion announced

Marvel Cosmic Invasion was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct. This is a retro-style beat-em-up game in the vein of classic Marvel arcade games. In this adventure, Marvel heroes will team up to fight a looming threat (seemingly Annihilus, which is a nice change from constantly spotlighting Thanos and Galactus). This game launches in Winter 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream announced

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was surprise-announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, with a new trailer revealing a larger scope for the franchise, as well as new, more bizarre sights for the iconic Miis.

Nintendo Today! app revealed

The final reveal of the latest Nintendo Direct was for Nintendo Today! – a brand new app that allows you to keep up to date with Nintendo news, including upcoming Nintendo Direct showcases, while also receiving wisdom and other content from a range of Nintendo characters. It’s available now.