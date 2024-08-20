News

 > News > Nintendo

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed

The Girl Who Steals Time is stealing more time.
20 Aug 2024 8:46
Leah J. Williams
fantasy life i the girl who steals time

Nintendo

Image: Level-5

Share Icon

Long-awaited sequel Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed yet again, and will no longer release on 10 October 2024 as planned. There’s currently no new date for the game, although Nintendo has promised more information later, suggesting it will appear in a future Nintendo Direct.

For those who’ve followed development on Fantasy Life i, the news will come as a major blow. The game was originally set to release in 2023, before being delayed to 2024. When it finally nabbed an October 2024 launch, there was plenty of relief from franchise fans, and particularly for those who’d awaited a proper Fantasy Life sequel since 2012 (or 2014 worldwide).

Unfortunately, it does appear The Girl Who Steals Time – quite ironically – needs more time. At this stage, the circumstances around the game’s delay are unclear, and it’s unknown whether it’s been delayed for more development time, or if it’s related to the life cycle of the Nintendo Switch.

Historically, games released in the last few years of a console’s life cycle haven’t performed particularly well, as consumers are generally ready to move on to new horizons by then. The Nintendo Switch is now seven years old, and while new games are continuing to release, it’s fair to say interest and excitement around the console is slowing.

Read: The Best Video Games of 2024 (So Far)

Why has Fantasy Life i been delayed?

Those talking about the Nintendo Switch in 2024 are more likely to be discussing it in relation to the next Nintendo console, and how it will change the game. Given that, we could speculate that Fantasy Life i is being delayed so it can be reworked for this console.

That said, it could also just need more time in the oven, as it looks set to be an enormous game with multiple interlocking systems and mechanics, all of which need ample time to develop.

Whatever the case, Fantasy Life i has now officially moved out of October, one of the busiest months of the year for gaming releases. Anyone with a daunting list of games to play can now breath a sigh of relief, and potentially have something to look forward to in near future. We’re likely to hear more about Fantasy Life i in the next Nintendo Direct, whenever that may be.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
the thing funko fusion
?>
News

Funko Fusion gets a PC demo featuring The Thing

You know, The Thing. The Thing!

Leah J. Williams
nintendo museum
?>
News

The Nintendo Museum opens on 2 October

The Nintendo Museum will feature hundreds of items, including a Nintendo baby stroller and light guns.

Leah J. Williams
just crow things wholesome games steam
?>
News

The best deals from the Wholesome Games Steam sale

Sometimes all you need is a good, cosy game.

Leah J. Williams
quantic dream star wars eclipse
?>
News

Star Wars Eclipse's lead writer has left Quantic Dream

Star Wars Eclipse lead writer Adam Williams has moved on to new opportunities.

Leah J. Williams
bully game rating
?>
News

Rockstar classic Bully has been re-rated for modern consoles

The new ratings likely relate to the game's future inclusion in the GTA+ Games Library.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login