Long-awaited sequel Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed yet again, and will no longer release on 10 October 2024 as planned. There’s currently no new date for the game, although Nintendo has promised more information later, suggesting it will appear in a future Nintendo Direct.

For those who’ve followed development on Fantasy Life i, the news will come as a major blow. The game was originally set to release in 2023, before being delayed to 2024. When it finally nabbed an October 2024 launch, there was plenty of relief from franchise fans, and particularly for those who’d awaited a proper Fantasy Life sequel since 2012 (or 2014 worldwide).

Unfortunately, it does appear The Girl Who Steals Time – quite ironically – needs more time. At this stage, the circumstances around the game’s delay are unclear, and it’s unknown whether it’s been delayed for more development time, or if it’s related to the life cycle of the Nintendo Switch.

Historically, games released in the last few years of a console’s life cycle haven’t performed particularly well, as consumers are generally ready to move on to new horizons by then. The Nintendo Switch is now seven years old, and while new games are continuing to release, it’s fair to say interest and excitement around the console is slowing.

Read: The Best Video Games of 2024 (So Far)

Why has Fantasy Life i been delayed?

Those talking about the Nintendo Switch in 2024 are more likely to be discussing it in relation to the next Nintendo console, and how it will change the game. Given that, we could speculate that Fantasy Life i is being delayed so it can be reworked for this console.

That said, it could also just need more time in the oven, as it looks set to be an enormous game with multiple interlocking systems and mechanics, all of which need ample time to develop.

Whatever the case, Fantasy Life i has now officially moved out of October, one of the busiest months of the year for gaming releases. Anyone with a daunting list of games to play can now breath a sigh of relief, and potentially have something to look forward to in near future. We’re likely to hear more about Fantasy Life i in the next Nintendo Direct, whenever that may be.