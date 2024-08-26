News

 > News > Nintendo

MySims looks set for revival on Nintendo Switch

The Sims could finally come to Nintendo Switch, in its ideal form.
26 Aug 2024 9:45
Leah J. Williams
mysims nintendo switch

Nintendo

Image: EA

Share Icon

MySims debuting on Nintendo Switch feels like a fever dream I’ve cooked up for my own personal enjoyment, but according to new reports, the franchise may indeed be on the way back.

Various European retail listings for a MySims game for Nintendo Switch were recently spotted and shared on gaming forum ResetEra, revealing a potential launch date of 19 November 2024. So far, nothing official has been announced, but an accompanying report from Kotaku has seemingly verified that MySims for Nintendo Switch is real. As for whether it will be a remaster, port, or an entirely new chapter in the MySims franchise, that still remains a mystery.

Whatever this MySims game turns out to be, it’s certainly one to watch. This series first kicked off for Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS in 2007, and earned plenty of fans with its kid-friendly Sims-like gameplay. Rather than being a straight simulation game like its predecessor, this game sends players to live on a cosy island which requires design upgrades.

To create the best island, players take part in a variety of activities and mini-games to earn “essences” and these can be spent on buildings and other features. It’s a lot like Animal Crossing in approach – and that may be why it looks set for a return on Nintendo Switch. With Animal Crosing: New Horizons not getting any new updates, Switch players would certainly be open to a brand new town building / sim experience.

Read: 6 cosy games to play if you like Animal Crossing

Currently, there’s also no Sims games available for Nintendo Switch. Likely due to the size of the game and its performance requirements, The Sims 4 never made it to this console. Having MySims pop up towards the end the Switch’s life cycle feels odd – but it’s definitely appreciated. It’s a nice compromise for a lack of other Sims titles, and with the rise of cosy games, MySims has a firm chance at a reappraisal.

It really is a lovely series, with the first game being a particularly enjoyable, moreish life sim. While other spin-off titles like MySims: Kingdom, Racing, Party, Agents, and SkyHeroes are less loved, they’re all pretty cutesy and fun in their own right, and they’re still beloved parts of the MySims legacy. Any of them could return, and they’d be greeted warmly.

At this stage, EA has not revealed firm plans for MySims on Nintendo Switch, but given the mounting evidence and report corroborations, we’re likely to see more news of this game in the near future.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
spyro the dragon crash bandicoot 5
?>
News

Cancelled Crash Bandicoot sequel set to feature Spyro the Dragon

Spyro and Crash nearly entered the multiverse.

Leah J. Williams
lost in random the eternal die key art
?>
News

Lost in Random is getting a surprise sequel

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is set to release in 2025.

Leah J. Williams
lord of the rings mmo amazon
?>
News

Amazon's Lord of the Rings MMO is still "early" in development

The new Lord of the Rings MMO is yet to find its core "hook" according to Amazon Games' CEO.

Leah J. Williams
myndzai game screen nsw
?>
News

Screen NSW announces new games funding recipients

Screen NSW is stepping up to support local game development in the state.

Leah J. Williams
animal crossing pocket camp
?>
News

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will drop its live service features in November

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is technically being shut down, but it will live on.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login