MySims looks set for revival on Nintendo Switch

MySims debuting on Nintendo Switch feels like a fever dream I’ve cooked up for my own personal enjoyment, but according to new reports, the franchise may indeed be on the way back.

Various European retail listings for a MySims game for Nintendo Switch were recently spotted and shared on gaming forum ResetEra, revealing a potential launch date of 19 November 2024. So far, nothing official has been announced, but an accompanying report from Kotaku has seemingly verified that MySims for Nintendo Switch is real. As for whether it will be a remaster, port, or an entirely new chapter in the MySims franchise, that still remains a mystery.

Whatever this MySims game turns out to be, it’s certainly one to watch. This series first kicked off for Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS in 2007, and earned plenty of fans with its kid-friendly Sims-like gameplay. Rather than being a straight simulation game like its predecessor, this game sends players to live on a cosy island which requires design upgrades.

To create the best island, players take part in a variety of activities and mini-games to earn “essences” and these can be spent on buildings and other features. It’s a lot like Animal Crossing in approach – and that may be why it looks set for a return on Nintendo Switch. With Animal Crosing: New Horizons not getting any new updates, Switch players would certainly be open to a brand new town building / sim experience.

Currently, there’s also no Sims games available for Nintendo Switch. Likely due to the size of the game and its performance requirements, The Sims 4 never made it to this console. Having MySims pop up towards the end the Switch’s life cycle feels odd – but it’s definitely appreciated. It’s a nice compromise for a lack of other Sims titles, and with the rise of cosy games, MySims has a firm chance at a reappraisal.

It really is a lovely series, with the first game being a particularly enjoyable, moreish life sim. While other spin-off titles like MySims: Kingdom, Racing, Party, Agents, and SkyHeroes are less loved, they’re all pretty cutesy and fun in their own right, and they’re still beloved parts of the MySims legacy. Any of them could return, and they’d be greeted warmly.

At this stage, EA has not revealed firm plans for MySims on Nintendo Switch, but given the mounting evidence and report corroborations, we’re likely to see more news of this game in the near future.