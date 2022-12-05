News

 > News > Xbox

Monster Hunter Rise heading to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation

Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2023.
5 Dec 2022
Emily Shiel
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Xbox

Xbox

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise will be officially making its way to consoles other than the Nintendo Switch on 20 January 2023. Its major expansion, Sunbreak will follow soon after.

First released on Nintendo Switch in March 2021, followed by a PC release in January 2022, Rise has since sold more than 11 million units globally, with Sunbreak selling a further estimated 4 million copies as of August 2022.

The release across current-gen consoles is said to be a full ‘4K60 port’ with ‘3D Audio’ support, with the Standard Edition available for US $39.99 / AU $59.95, and the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at US 49.99 / AU $75.95.

In the GamesHub review of Monster Hunter Rise for PC, reviewer Percy Ranson called it ‘an enjoyable, well-crafted game with some compelling innovations that make it a wonderful addition to the Monster Hunter franchise.’

The GamesHub review of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was even more positive, with Ranson calling it ‘phenomenal’, saying that the ‘unique ideas that worked in Monster Hunter Rise have been finely honed, and the end-game now has the content it was sorely lacking.’

A new Monster Hunter mobile title is also in the works, which will see Capcom partner with mobile game development veterans TiMi Studio Group, known notably for their work on Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokemon Unite. Whilst details are still yet to be revealed, it’s said to be a ‘unique’ mobile experience catering to new and returning players.’

Monster Hunter Rise will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 on 20 January 2023, and will also be included as a day-one release via Game Pass on Xbox and PC. Sunbreak will reportedly be available in Spring 2023 (Northern Hemisphere).

Emily Shiel

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

Related News

Board Games Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
flamecraft christmas gift guide board games
?>
News

The best Christmas gifts for fans of board games

If you're looking to buy Christmas gifts for a board game lover, here's a few ideas to get you started.

Leah J. Williams
Dragon Age Dreadwolf Dragon Age Day 2022
?>
News

New Dragon Age Dreadwolf cinematic released for Dragon Age Day

Bioware has released a new cinematic for the upcoming Dragon Age sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, in celebration of Dragon Age…

Edmond Tran
Diablo 4 iv activision albany union vote
?>
News

Blizzard Albany QA workers successfully form union

Blizzard Albany QA workers have successfully voted to form a union, despite protests from Activision Blizzard management.

Leah J. Williams
saints row 4 game
?>
News

Saints Row 4 is going free on the Epic Games Store

The news arrives following a major, worldwide upgrade to the game on Steam.

Leah J. Williams
fortnite chapter 4 season one
?>
News

Fortnite Chapter 4 introduces The Witcher, Doom, My Hero Academia

Fortnite is getting wilder and weirder in its latest season of content. Here's everything new to the game.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login