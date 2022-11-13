Monster Hunter mobile game coming from Pokemon Unite studio

TiMi Studio Group and Capcom are teaming up to create a Monster Hunter mobile game designed to ‘reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series’ for handheld devices. It’s currently unknown what form this will take, however TiMi has a wealth of mobile game development experience that will likely inform this upcoming adventure.

The studio created both Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokemon Unite, as well as other titles including Honor of Kings and Arena of Valor, and continues to be one of the most prolific mobile game developers in the world.

Whatever it’s crafting with Capcom will likely be an intriguing prospect – whether it directly adapts the third-person Monster Hunter formula, which requires players to hunt down and dispatch an array of creatures, or spins off into another form.

The game will reportedly be a ‘unique’ mobile experience catering to new and returning players, although firm details are still scarce. It’s currently undated, but both Capcom and TiMi are hyping up its eventual release.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Capcom’s franchise has gone mobile. In 2017, an enhanced port of the Nintendo DS game, Monster Hunter Stories, was released for mobile devices. It subsequently became part of the Apple Arcade subscription service, and has experienced solid success amongst new and veteran Monster Hunter fans.

It serves as a great entry point to the long-running series, and likely helped pave the way for the upcoming mobile game adaptation. This in-development experience may not be as narrative-focused as the Stories series, but it will likely pay similar homage to the past and future of Monster Hunter.

With TiMi at the helm, and the studio’s recent success with Pokemon Unite, there’s high hopes for this mobile adaptation. Stay tuned to hear more about plans for the game, and what to expect when it finally launches for iOS and Android devices.