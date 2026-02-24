News > News > Xbox

The Call of Duty rumour mill is spinning at a frantic pace this week following a series of massive leaks regarding the future of the franchise.

While fans are currently navigating the seasonal updates of the current titles, a prominent insider has dropped a bombshell:

Modern Warfare 4 (MW4) is reportedly being positioned as a flagship launch title for Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox console, potentially accompanied by a standalone Zombies experience.

Recent claims have been made that the newest installment in the series is nothing more than ‘complete copy’ of Modern Warfare 2.

The new ‘standalone Zombies’ revelation comes via well-known leaker TheGhostOfHope, whose recent claims on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) have sparked intense debate across the gaming community.

According to the leak, Microsoft and Activision are looking to shift their strategy to better compete with the looming launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Modern Warfare 4 and the Next-Gen Xbox Launch Strategy

According to the reports, Modern Warfare 4 was internally planned to be a “killer app” for the next Xbox. However, shifts in hardware timelines have reportedly “hurt” the initial marketing plans.

To compensate for these delays and to ensure the next generation of Xbox starts with a bang, Microsoft is allegedly considering a double-release strategy.

The leak suggests that MW4 will lead the charge, but it won’t be alone.

To maximise player retention and provide a diverse content offering, a standalone Zombies title – reportedly developed by Treyarch – could launch alongside it.

This would mirror the “dual-release” approach seen previously with Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered, giving fans two distinct ways to play on day one.

Former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick dropped a bombshell in a recent court filing, claiming Call of Duty sales plummeted more than 60% in 2025 compared to 2024.

A Standalone Call of Duty Zombies Game: What We Know

For years, the Zombies community has begged for a dedicated game that isn’t tied to the annual multiplayer cycle.

If the leaks are accurate, this standalone project would finally answer that call.

The Ghost of Hope suggests that by separating Zombies into its own client, Treyarch can focus on a “Classic Mode” that returns to the series’ roots.

Early details hint at the removal of modern mechanics like the minimap, armor systems, and exfils, returning instead to a start-with-a-pistol, four-perk-limit survival experience that fans of Black Ops 3 have long craved.

Microsoft’s Push for an “Agile” Activision

Beyond just game titles, the leak sheds light on the internal culture shift at Activision since the Microsoft acquisition.

Sources indicate that Microsoft is pushing for Activision to become “more agile” and less reliant on the rigid, annualised release schedule that has defined the series for two decades.

The goal is reportedly to create a more coherent development pipeline that allows the teams to “cash in” on trends – like the extraction shooter craze – much faster.

A standalone Zombies game would fit perfectly into this new, modular vision for Call of Duty, allowing different “pillars” of the franchise to evolve at their own pace without being anchored to a single $70 yearly box.

Official Response: “The Rumor Factory is Overtime”

It didn’t take long for Activision to take notice. In a rare move, the official Call of Duty social media channels issued a direct response to the viral rumors, stating, “The rumor factory working overtime. This ain’t it.”

While this appears to be a flat denial, seasoned CoD fans remain skeptical.

Historically, Activision has denied accurate leaks in the past to protect marketing beats.

Whether Modern Warfare 4 and a standalone Zombies game are truly on the horizon remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the future of Call of Duty under Microsoft is looking more experimental than ever.

Tanaka Haruto

Born and raised in Tokyo, I'm a gaming analyst whose obsession began with the Nintendo 64 in 1996. For me, Super Mario 64 wasn't just a game; it was a masterclass in 3D design that shaped my "gameplay-first" critical philosophy. I specialize in bridging Japanese development culture with global trends. When I'm not deconstructing the latest Nintendo hardware, you can find me at Ajinomoto Stadium supporting Tokyo Verdy.

