Call of Duty Sales Crash Over 60% in 2025

Former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick dropped a bombshell in a recent court filing, claiming Call of Duty sales plummeted more than 60% in 2025 compared to 2024. Blaming Microsoft’s Game Pass rollout, fierce competition from Battlefield, and broader industry woes.

The revelation surfaced in a legal defense amid the Sjunde AP-Fonden v. Activision Blizzard class action lawsuit, where Kotick argues the $69B Microsoft merger was prescient amid mounting headwinds. Kotick’s team asserts Activision’s 2024-2025 results fell short of long-range plans, validating the sale.

The Shocking Stats

60%+ Decline: CoD “on track to perform over 60% below last year,” per Kotick specifically calling out Black Ops 7’s flop after Black Ops 6’s record launch.

PS5 Snub: Black Ops 7 missed Sony’s top 5 most downloaded games of 2025, snapping a 10 year franchise streak.

Historical Giant: CoD has raked in $35B+ lifetime revenue, selling tens of millions annually with billions from microtransactions now disrupted.

“Call of Duty is on track to perform over 60 percent below last year because of intense competition from titles like Battlefield destroying the FTC’s now defeated argument about Call of Duty’s purported monopoly.”

What’s Behind the Drop?

Kotick pins the sales plunge on Game Pass cannibalisation, where day one launches erode premium sales as Xbox subscribers opt for $20/month access over $70 copies, rival pressure from Battlefield’s resurgence and other FPS challengers, and a broader console slump with hardware sales hitting an all time low.

Microsoft counters that Black Ops 6 was the ‘biggest CoD ever’, but hasn’t commented on Black Ops 7 nor provided sales data, as Activision’s quarterly reports remain unpublished. Critics note Kotick offers no hard evidence for the 60% figure.

Road to Recovery?

Glimmers of hope, reports of CoD heading to Nintendo Switch 2 sooner than expected could boost multi-platform reach and offset Game Pass hits. Microsoft’s “service-first” pivot prioritises subscriptions over one time buys, potentially stabilizing long term revenue despite upfront sales dips.

As the franchise once untouchable navigates this turbulence, Kotick’s jab underscores a shifting era for AAA shooters.