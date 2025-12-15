Modern Warfare 4 Multiplayer is a Complete Copy of MW2, Trusted Leaker Claims

Reputable Call of Duty insider TheGhostOfHope has dropped a bombshell, alleging that Modern Warfare 4 Infinity Ward’s 2026 entry partially set in Korea is essentially a reskin of the divisive Modern Warfare II (2022), complete with its signature flaws like excessive visual recoil and no Ninja Perk.

After four years of development, the leaker mocked Infinity Ward for delivering “MWII 2.0,” undoing fan favoured changes from Modern Warfare III (2023) and recent Black Ops titles amid slumping player counts post Black Ops 7.

The Core Leak: “Complete Copy” of MWII Multiplayer

In a flurry of posts on December 14, TheGhostOfHope laid it out plainly: “Modern Warfare 4 Multiplayer in its current state is currently a complete copy of Modern Warfare II except for no perk charging system and less ADS/slide penalties.”

Modern Warfare 4 Multiplayer in its current state is currently a complete copy of Modern Warfare II except for no perk charging system and less ADS/slide penalties… https://t.co/XWQtp5QLLV — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) December 14, 2025

He doubled down: “There is A TON of visual recoil on weapons in Modern Warfare 4 just like Modern Warfare II. Like I said in my last tweet it’s pretty much a complete copy outside of a few little things.”

No Ninja Perk, No Minimap Red Dots

Fans pressed for details, with one asking: “Sooo… no ninja and no red dots?” The response was blunt “Nope lol it’s literally MWII 2.0.”

This revives MWII's controversial removals, no silent footsteps perk and no red dots on the minimap for unsuppressed fire.

Expect slower movement than Black Ops 6/7’s omni movement, platforms/receivers unlock system, and the same tactical, realism focused feel that divided players.

Leaker Slams Infinity Ward’s Direction

TheGhostOfHope didn’t hold back: “Those guys at Infinity Ward do not wanna make Call of Duty games. They wanna take the IDEA of it and twist it into something else like they’ve done with MW19/MWII.”

He advocated for strafe-focused, boots on the ground play over jumpshot metas born from MWII’s “ABYSMAL” strafing.