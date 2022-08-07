New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass tracks may have leaked

Data miners trawling through the latest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update have seemingly stumbled onto a full reveal for the next wave of Booster Course Pass tracks. Within the files of the update, placeholder music files have been discovered, with each relating to a classic Mario Kart track.

The ‘prefetch’ files found are short music snippets that briefly load while the game prepares the full audio track. Once a file is fully loaded, the prefetch is then swapped out, making for a seamless musical transition. While the full audio tracks don’t appear to be included in the files of the new update, the prefetch data is enough to reveal which tracks may be coming to the game shortly.

According to YouTuber recordreader, these are the tracks that are likely on the way in future:

Boo Lake or Broken Pier (GBA)

Sunset Wilds (GBA)

Peach Gardens (DS)

Rock Rock Mountain (3DS)

Rainbow Road (3DS)

Waluigi Stadium or Wario Colosseum (GameCube)

Maple Treeway (Wii)

London Loop (Tour)

Berlin Byways (Tour)

Merry Mountain (Tour)

Amsterdam Drift (Tour)

Singapore Speedway (Tour)

Los Angeles Laps (Tour)

Bangkok Rush (Tour)

Vancouver Velocity (Tour)

Given each wave contains eight tracks (split into two new grand prix races), these could technically make up the next two waves of content – however, the sheer number of tracks from Mario Kart Tour makes it more likely that these will be tracks will be sprinkled throughout the next few waves.

Read: Ranking the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 2 tracks

Should this data mine reveal future plans for the game, we can rest easy knowing there are some great inclusions on the way. Maple Treeway is a great pick from the Nintendo Wii era, and certainly deserves a spot in the Booster Course Pass.

Peach Gardens is also a fantastic inclusion, and should look fabulous on the Nintendo Switch. Given there are so few confirmed spots for Nintendo DS exclusive tracks, it is an oddity – really, the next DS track should be Delfino Square – but with its many twists and turns, and idyllic garden setting, it should make for another solid inclusion.

It’s also great to see the spooky Boo tracks from the Game Boy Advance included. Mario Kart: Super Circuit is a fantastic translation of classic Mario Kart gameplay, and features a number of all-time great tracks – including these horror-themed highways.

We’ll find out just how accurate this leak is when Nintendo gears up for the next wave of tracks, likely towards the end of the year.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass wave two is now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and those who purchase the Pass outright.