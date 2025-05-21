News

Lost in Cult launches new physical games label

"Editions" has been created around the core pillars of "prestige, quality, preservation, curation, accessibility, consistency, and transparency."
21 May 2025 10:42
Leah J. Williams
Culture

Image: Lost in Cult

Publisher Lost in Cult has announced the launch of Editions, a new physical games label which will publish select games in a special collector’s format, with artwork and artefacts included. As detailed by Lost in Cult, the new label aims to “breath new life” into physical games, providing museum-like collectibles that elevate games as works of art.

The core pillars defining Editions are: “prestige, quality, preservation, curation, accessibility, consistency, and transparency.” Notably, each physical game release will include the entire game (including any DLC content) on-disc, with a guarantee it will run without internet, and without the need for a download.

As noted, it’s part of a commitment to improving game preservation by ensuring titles released by Editions will remain accessible and preserved, well into the future. With the first three titles set to be released lacking mainstream physical versions, Lost in Cult’s Editions releases will serve as their physically-preserved forms.

Notably, the company has also pledged to work with PM Studio to release standard physical versions of each game at mass retail, to ensure games are kept “available and accessible” for everyone.

Read: Game preservation is difficult work – but we must do it now

In addition to announcing the launch of its label, Lost in Cult has confirmed the first three games to join the Editions lineup are: Immortality, The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, and Thank Goodness You’re Here.

Each game will arrive in a special slipcase box, complete with a variety of extra goodies including posters, stickers, original artwork prints, and essay booklets describing their story, history, and impact.

To celebrate the launch of Editions, Lost in Cult has also announced a few extra items for collectors, including new vinyl albums for The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow and Thank Goodness You’re Here, and limited art prints for The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow and Immortality.

Going forward, Lost in Cult plans to release one new Editions package every month (starting from July 2025), eventually curating and preserving a vast collection of indie releases. You can check out the initial Editions lineup on the Lost in Cult website, and stay tuned for new game announcements in future.

