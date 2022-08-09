News

 > PC

Rockstar wants GTA 6 to set ‘creative benchmark’ for entertainment

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has hyped up the future of GTA 6 in a financial update.
10 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
gta 6 grand theft auto

PC

Image: Rockstar Games

Share Icon

Rockstar Games is currently hard at work on GTA 6, one of the most highly anticipated video games of the decade. While news about the upcoming title has trickled out in recent months, with early reports claiming it will have male and female Hispanic protagonists as well as a sweeping Miami setting, we still don’t know much about the game. That hasn’t stopped Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two from hyping it up as the next massive leap in entertainment.

‘The Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases,’ Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a recent financial call.

He confirmed the game was ‘well underway’ at the studio, and proceeded to hype up the future of the franchise. While it appears Zelnick has unwavering confidence in the project, it may be too early to get excited.

The idea for GTA 6 has been gestating for nearly a decade, with little tangible progress shown to the public. It was only in February 2022 that Rockstar confirmed active development was progressing, and there’s been little news of the game since then.

Read: Everything we know about Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6

According to Bloomberg, the game is also at least two years away – or even further, given the current game delay cycle we’re in. Reports from multiple sources agree that Rockstar is currently taking its time with the game in an effort to better look after employee wellbeing.

Previous projects, including Red Dead Redemption 2, have been heavily scrutinised in the past, for allegedly being developed under terrible crunch conditions. Going forward, Rockstar is reportedly looking to change this, and the perception of its company culture.

So while Rockstar appears to have wildly ambitious plans to change the face of entertainment for good, those looking forward to seeing the results of this commitment shouldn’t hold their breath. It’s also important to take claims like these with a dose of realism. While GTA 6 will no doubt make a massive impact, like GTA 5 before it, it’s always best to keep expectations in check and be aware of how hype can warp your future enjoyment.

GTA 6 is currently in development, with more news promised at a later date.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
untitled goose game live
?>
News

Powerhouse Ultimo is hosting a major gaming event in September

Powerhouse Late: Gaming will feature talks and showcases from across the entire games industry.

Leah J. Williams
skyrim nemesis system mod
?>
News

A new Skyrim mod lets you birth your ultimate nemesis

The Nemesis System is now available in Skyrim, should you wish to level up your wrath.

Leah J. Williams
sonic fall guys game
?>
News

Fall Guys is hosting a major Sonic the Hedgehog crossover this week

All players will be able to pop in and celebrate the legacy of the blue blur.

Leah J. Williams
overwatch 2 beta loot boxes
?>
News

Overwatch will no longer offer loot boxes from August 30

It's the end of an era as Blizzard announces the removal of loot boxes in Overwatch.

Leah J. Williams
xbox indigenous peoples day
?>
News

Xbox celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day with artistic logos and initiatives

Xbox has commissioned multiple Indigenous artists around the world to help celebrate representation and culture.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login