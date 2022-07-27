News

 > PC

NFT card game ‘Gods Unchained’ developer ‘gutted’ by layoffs

Australian blockchain company Immutable has laid off several senior staff members working on the NFT trading-card game, Gods Unchained.
27 Jul 2022
Edmond Tran
gods unchained layoffs

PC

Image: Immutable Studios

Share Icon

Immutable, the Australian blockchain and cryptocurrency company, has laid off several senior staff members from Immutable Studios, the division responsible for the NFT trading-card game, Gods Unchained. According to CNET, the company made at least 20 staff redundant, accounting for about 6% of the company’s workforce.

In a provided statement, an Immutable spokesperson stated that a ‘small reorganization’ within the Gods Unchained team was made to ‘better enable us to achieve our goal of creating the next generation of web3 games’. It was apparently ‘a difficult choice’ made ‘after thoughtful review’.

The news comes as somewhat of a shock, considering that Immutable is seemingly at a stage of rapid growth, despite the severe downturn of the cryptocurrency market. The company was valued at AUD $3.5 billion in March 2022, and has received multiple funding injections since. Immutable president Robbie Ferguson was quoted in mid-2022 as saying, ‘now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal.’

However, most of the company’s value reportedly comes from its NFT trading platform, Immutable X, which is used by companies like GameStop and Rarible. This round of redundancies appears to cement a telling picture of where Immutable’s priorities lie.

Sources told CNET that a meeting held by Immutable CEO James Ferguson involved him assuring employees that the company is in a ‘fantastic’ position, despite the layoffs which left the Gods Unchained development team ‘gutted’. Only junior and executive staff remain.

Read: Play-to-earn gaming is complete bullshit

During the rise of the NFT and cryptocurrency trend, Gods Unchained was often been pointed to as the gold standard in NFT games in a landscape full of disingenuous grifters, scams, and intellectual property thieves. Representatives of Gods Unchained often pointed to the idea that the game’s priorities were the engaging mechanics, with the NFT layer as a bonus – each card acts as a standalone NFT, with an aftermarket of buying and selling cards as a key feature.

However, CNET observes that the player base of Gods Unchained has been falling, sitting at around 10,000 concurrent players in recent months to third-party tracking site, Cards Unchained. Given that the video game community at large typically has a hostile sentiment toward ‘pay-to-win’ mechanics, it’s not entirely surprising.

An Immutable spokesperson said that the company currently hires 280 employees, with a goal of reaching 360 employees by the end of the year, and ambitions to grow beyond that.

Our well-wishes go out to the developers affected by the Immutable layoffs.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
ps5 dev kit
?>
News

PlayStation to provide free PS5 dev kits for game creators worldwide

PlayStation will now provide developers with a complimentary PS5 dev and testing kit for loan, mirroring the Xbox process.

Edmond Tran
The sims 4 update sexual orientation
?>
News

Free Sims 4 update adds sexual preferences and body hair, available now

The Sims 4 has added a major free update for all players ahead of the release of the High School…

Edmond Tran
Star Wars Knights of the old republic remake delayed indefinitely
?>
News

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake on hold amid studio turmoil

The remake of the beloved RPG has reportedly been delayed indefinitely after a staff shakeup and poor in-progress showing.

Edmond Tran
Wrath of the Lich King Promotional Art
?>
News

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launches 27 September

World of Warcraft Classic’s second expansion, Wrath of the Lich King comes with the return of the Death Knight class…

Julian Lee
High Score Promotional Image
?>
News

Video Game Music Conference ‘High Score’ Announced For October

The High Score conference will feature game music and audio design workshops, words from prominent speakers and more.

Julian Lee

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login