God of War TV show gets series order at Amazon

Amazon has confirmed the long-gestating God of War TV show has a full series order, with the adaptation set to air on Amazon Prime Video in future. The news was announced on Twitter, with the company posting the box art of 2018’s God of War reboot as confirmation of its inspiration.

The subtitle for this announcement was simply: ‘Prime Video orders ‘God of War‘ series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation video game franchise’ – but since it was posted, more details have trickled out.

According to Deadline, the adaptation will be helmed by Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) as showrunner, with scripts by Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby (Iron Man). It will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and PlayStation Productions.

‘The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard,’ Deadline reports. ‘When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak – his wife’s final wish.’

‘Kratos soon realises the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world.’

As fans familiar with the franchise will note, this follows the plot of the rebooted, highly-decorated modern God of War series closely. It’s likely the events of the first game will feature heavily in Amazon’s re-interpretation – and potentially even some of Ragnarok will make it in.

Whatever the case, there’s high hopes for this series. While video game adaptations have rarely adapted beloved stories well, there have been several major success in the TV realm recently – Castlevania, Arcane, The Witcher, and other projects. It’s always best to keep expectations reasonable, but given the strength of the source material and Amazon’s recent string of impressive hits (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys), there’s reason to keep an eye on this project.

Amazon’s God of War TV show is not currently dated, but stay tuned for more news in the coming months.