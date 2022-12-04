News

 > News > Culture

HBO’s The Last of Us stuns in second trailer

Video game fans will likely be familiar with many of the dramatic snippets on show.
5 Dec 2022
Leah J. Williams
the last of us tv show

Culture

Image: HBO

Share Icon

After several years of lacklustre video game adaptations, it’s no surprise that fans have treated HBO’s The Last of Us TV show with a sense of caution. There was certainly excitement for the upcoming adventure, although there was just as much trepidation as casting news and first images appeared. Now, a second trailer for the series has given fans a renewed sense of hope.

The latest look at the show, which is set to debut on 15-16 January 2023, depending on where you are in the world, is an absolute whopper – and features a range of locales that will feel very familiar to fans of the original video game.

Traipsing through snow-covered forests, and the dank tunnels of the resistance, it gives stark glimpses into the lives of protagonists Ellie and Joel, and also introduces many other members of their crew – Tess (Anna Torv), Bill (Nick Offerman), and other survivors.

Read: HBO’s The Last of Us TV show gets first major trailer

It also introduces the original voice of Ellie, Ashley Johnson, who will play Ellie’s mother in flashbacks. Likewise, Joel’s original voice actor, Troy Baker, appears in the trailer – seemingly as a henchman in a wandering gang of rebels.

In flashbacks, we also see Ellie getting to know Riley, her best friend in the early apocalypse.

You can check out the new trailer below:

While we only get a very brief look at the biggest, ever-present threat of the story – the various infected who’ve fallen to the Cordyceps fungus – it’s likely their eventual reveal will be as dramatic and traumatising as it was in the video game.

Until then, there are already plenty of reasons to look forward to HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us, which looks to be a worthy and careful adaptation of one of the best modern stories in gaming.

The Last of Us debuts via HBO on 15-16 January 2023. In Australia, it will stream live on Binge from 16 January.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Features Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Apex Legends Mobile
?>
News

Apex Legends Mobile wins best game in 2022 Google Play Awards

Apex Legends Mobile scores two wins at Google Play’s Best of 2022 Awards, taking home awards for Best Game and…

Emily Shiel
Disney Dreamlight Valley
?>
News

Toy Story and Lilo & Stich come to Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gameloft has announced its second major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, which will include characters from Toy Story and Lilo…

Emily Shiel
Civilization 6 Leader Pass
?>
News

Civilization 6: Lead Designer Ed Beach on the game's longevity

Civilization 6 is still getting new content, six years later. Designer Ed Beach talks to us about the game's staying…

Edmond Tran
Apex Legends Mobile
?>
News

Apex Legends Mobile devs discuss surprising community response

Following their iPhone Game of the Year win, Apex Legends Mobile developers discuss the community response to their unique take…

Edmond Tran
messi call of duty game
?>
News

You can now destroy Lionel Messi in Call of Duty

Lionel Messi is the latest star to join Call of Duty as a playable operator in Modern Warfare 2 and…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login