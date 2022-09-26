Giveaway: Free tickets to High Score 2022 at MIGW

High Score is Australia’s annual games music conference for established games professionals, composers, sound designers, and the sound-curious. The event kicks off Melbourne International Games Week on the weekend of 1-2 October 2022, and the full schedule features talks by some of the creative minds behind Unpacking, Cult of the Lamb, Phantom Abyss, and prominent global game composers like Rich Vreeland, aka Disasterpeace.

Organisers APRA AMCOS are giving GamesHub readers the chance to win one of four complementary tickets to the event. Up for grabs are:

2x In-person tickets, valued at AUD $150 each

2x Online live stream tickets, valued at AUD $40 each

To enter, simply fill out the entry form attached to this page. Readers also have the opportunity to perform additional actions to increase their entries in the draw.

The winners will be drawn and notified on Friday 30 September 2022.

The theme for High Score 2022 is ‘Building from the Ground Up’, which addresses the Australian video game sound industry as a whole: from indie to blockbuster triple-A studios, emphasising the importance of community in the line of work.

Cameron Lam, program manager for High Score and art music lead at APRA AMCOS, acknowledged the relative niche of the event’s focus as a unique opportunity for those in the intersection of games and music. ‘High Score is unique in the Australian landscape, and one of very few dedicated meeting places for the game industry and music industry globally,’ he said in a press release.

Our appreciation goes out to APRA AMCOS for providing these tickets. For more information on High Score, visit the APRA AMCOS website.

For further reading on the event, read our interview with some of High Score 2022’s speakers – including Danna Yun, Jacob Leaney, and Scott Reismanis – titled ‘The High Score conference is building game audio from the ground up.’