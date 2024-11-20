News

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile officially revealed in debut trailer

Final Fantasy XIV is officially heading to mobile devices.
20 Nov 2024 14:10
Leah J. Williams
final fantasy xiv mobile

Image: Square Enix

Square Enix and LightSpeed Studios (Tencent) have officially revealed Final Fantasy XIV Mobile, an adapted port of the beloved MMORPG for iOS and Android devices. While previously rumoured, this is the first official confirmation of the game’s release, and the best look we’ve had yet.

As announced, Final Fantasy XIV Mobile will be a “sister” to the base version of Final Fantasy XIV, recreating the “grandeur of the original’s story and combat mechanics on mobile devices.”

Per Naoki Yoshida, the mobile version will differ from its PC counterpart, but will “faithfully implement” many of the primary features of this game, existing as a companion for the “passionate” Final Fantasy XIV community.

“Set in the expansive realm of Eorzea and accompanied by the beloved music of Final Fantasy XIVFinal Fantasy XIV Mobile allows players to embark on a new adventure on their mobile device,” the game’s official description reads.

Read: Apple Arcade is getting 15 new games, including Trials of Mana

“In Final Fantasy XIV Mobile, you are beckoned by the Mothercrystal, carrying the light of hope to the world of Hydaelyn. Heed the Mothercrystal’s call, embrace your destiny as an adventurer, and confront the primals to deliver Eorzea from certain destruction. An epic story and endless challenges await, with every heart-wrenching moment creating unforgettable memories within this vast realm.”

As with the base game, players will be able to take on battles against a range of beasts, customise their player character, take on nine different jobs (and change on the fly), and experience fishing, Triple Triad, and Chocobo Racing. They’ll also be able to customise their own cosy home, and take part in various seasonal events.

Solo and multiplayer adventuring will be equally well-served in this game, with players able to engage with community, or tackle challenges as they please.

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile inherits the relaxed and welcoming community aspects of the original game, allowing you to enjoy social interactions the way you want,” Square Enix says.

“You can experience the game in your own way, whether solo or alongside other players. Beginners and mentors, party members, and even adventurers you meet by chance can become your friends. Explore the unknown, share moments of joy, and make Eorzea a better place through the bonds of friendship.”

As announced, multiple playtests are coming soon to China – one of the biggest mobile game markets in the world. These will be followed by a global launch “soon after.” Those keen for more news about Final Fantasy XIV Mobile should stay tuned.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Mobile
