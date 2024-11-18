Apple Arcade is getting 15 new games, including Trials of Mana

Apple Arcade is set for a massive two months, with December 2024 and January 2025 littered with an array of new games. There’s newly-debuting titles, classic ports, updates for existing games, and a whole bunch more, with this being the largest array of new games introduced to the platform in quite some time.

Square Enix is a major contributor to new games landing on the subscription platform, bringing Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)+ to the table, alongside Trials of Mana+, Final Fantasy+, and FF IV: The After Years+. Koei Tecmo is also on board, with Three Kingdom HEROES, a spin-off of its Romance of the Three Kingdoms series.

Those with access to an Apple Vision Pro headset are also getting the goods this month, with the arrival of Gears & Goo, a game that pairs tower defence and base building with mixed reality construction, and Little Cities: Diorama, a building sandbox game.

All these games join the Apple Arcade lineup in the coming months, alongside a range of other titles. Here’s the full list, and when each game will arrive.

Apple Arcade: New games arriving in December 2024

5 DECEMBER

Talking Tom Blast Park (Outfit7) – “Join Talking Tom and friends in an epic battle to save Blast Park from the mischievous Rakoonz. Armed with wacky blasters like the Duckinator and Power Plunger, players blast through waves of Rakoonz and their trash, restoring fun to the park.”

(Outfit7) – “Join Talking Tom and friends in an epic battle to save Blast Park from the mischievous Rakoonz. Armed with wacky blasters like the Duckinator and Power Plunger, players blast through waves of Rakoonz and their trash, restoring fun to the park.” Boggle: Arcade Edition (Zynga) – “Players can enjoy hours of Boggle with friends and family with two exciting multiplayer modes, an endless solo adventure, and a curated course to improve their Boggle skills.”

(Zynga) – “Players can enjoy hours of Boggle with friends and family with two exciting multiplayer modes, an endless solo adventure, and a curated course to improve their Boggle skills.” PAC-MAN 256+ (Bandai Namco and Hipster Whale) –”PAC-MAN 256+ is a remastered take on the beloved and iconic maze game, blending classic PAC-MAN gameplay with fresh twists.”

(Bandai Namco and Hipster Whale) –”PAC-MAN 256+ is a remastered take on the beloved and iconic maze game, blending classic PAC-MAN gameplay with fresh twists.” Hot Wheels: Race Off+ (Hutch Games) – “Players can race 30 authentic Hot Wheels cars across 60 gravity-defying tracks filled with boosters, loops, and jumps.”

(Hutch Games) – “Players can race 30 authentic Hot Wheels cars across 60 gravity-defying tracks filled with boosters, loops, and jumps.” Barbie colour Creations+ (StoryToys) – “Players can fully customise Barbie dolls, while also designing fabulous outfits and accessories.”

(StoryToys) – “Players can fully customise Barbie dolls, while also designing fabulous outfits and accessories.” Little Cities: Diorama (nDreams, Apple Vision Pro) – “Apple Vision Pro seamlessly integrates Little Cities into the player’s world, offering a sandbox filled with endless creative possibilities.”

9 DECEMBER

Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)+ (Square Enix) – “Final Fantasy (3D Remake)+ is beautifully revived with updated graphics, improved gameplay and added voice acting for event scenes.”

(Square Enix) – “Final Fantasy (3D Remake)+ is beautifully revived with updated graphics, improved gameplay and added voice acting for event scenes.” FF IV: The After Years+ by Square Enix: “Final Fantasy IV: The After Years+ is a 3D remake of the epic sequel set many years after the events of FF IV.”

Apple Arcade: New games arriving in January 2025

9 JANUARY

Skate City New York (Snowman and Agens) – “Skaters navigate real-world locations like New York City’s iconic streets, subways, and waterfronts while mastering an extensive array of tricks.”

(Snowman and Agens) – “Skaters navigate real-world locations like New York City’s iconic streets, subways, and waterfronts while mastering an extensive array of tricks.” Gears & Goo (Resolution Games, Apple Vision Pro) – “Gears & Goo combines elements of tower defence and classic base building games with the interactive possibilities of spatial computing.”

(Resolution Games, Apple Vision Pro) – “Gears & Goo combines elements of tower defence and classic base building games with the interactive possibilities of spatial computing.” Three Kingdoms HEROES (Koei Tecmo) – “Clash in a battle of wits and chess-like strategy, in this strategic, turn-based battle game.”

(Koei Tecmo) – “Clash in a battle of wits and chess-like strategy, in this strategic, turn-based battle game.” Final Fantasy+ (Square Enix) – “Final Fantasy+ is a remastered 2D take on the first game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series. Players can enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics, with improved ease of play, and all the magic of the original.”

(Square Enix) – “Final Fantasy+ is a remastered 2D take on the first game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series. Players can enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics, with improved ease of play, and all the magic of the original.” Trials of Mana+ (Square Enix) – “In Trials of Mana+, the mobile port of the hit console action RPG, players start their adventure by selecting three out of six main characters to set out with on a journey of interwoven destinies.”

(Square Enix) – “In Trials of Mana+, the mobile port of the hit console action RPG, players start their adventure by selecting three out of six main characters to set out with on a journey of interwoven destinies.” Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari+ – “Saddle up for an exhilarating wild west adventure in this action-packed game, where players ride through wild stampedes to catch and befriend animals of all shapes and sizes to show off in their Sky Zoo.”

– “Saddle up for an exhilarating wild west adventure in this action-packed game, where players ride through wild stampedes to catch and befriend animals of all shapes and sizes to show off in their Sky Zoo.” It’s Literally Just Mowing+ – “In It’s Literally Just Mowing+, players enter the calm, simple world of mowing. A casual and zen experience, players will guide their mowers through lush gardens and charming neighbourhoods, leaving no blade of grass un-trimmed.”