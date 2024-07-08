Final Fantasy 14 for mobile reportedly in development

Long-running MMO Final Fantasy 14 is currently in development for mobile devices, per a new report from eXputer. Per the website, Square Enix is working closely with Tencent on the project, with a view to invite more players into the world of Eorzea. At this stage, nothing is officially confirmed yet – although it’s worth nothing that Square Enix and Tencent formed a strategic alliance in 2018.

“We are in ongoing communications with Tencent, and there are some projects that are underway but I will refrain from commenting on any details at present, including in terms of any output over the next three years,” Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix said of this partnership in 2021.

So far, no games from that alliance have been formally released, although we know that mobile game development is a focus of the partnership. Tencent has a specialty in mobile games, and has particular expertise in the lucrative games market of China.

Given the popularity of Final Fantasy 14, and its potential as a mobile title, there’s certainly plenty of intrigue about a potential port. By nature, a mobile version of Final Fantasy 14 is likely to differ from its PC and console counterpart – although advancements in mobile tech mean the game could be built with a similar scope in mind.

Having the game portable would be very handy for completing tasks – players would have easily accessible dailies, and quests could be completed in downtime, at work, or while travelling. It’s also worth mentioning that mobile games are more geared towards microtransactions, and a mobile port of Final Fantasy 14 may encourage more spending, and spending by new audiences.

Read: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth didn’t meet Square Enix sales expectations

At this stage, it’s unclear what Square Enix and Tencent have planned for a potential Final Fantasy 14 mobile port. We don’t know what’s in the works, whether the port will be the complete game or a companion adventure, or whether it will be exclusive to one device or another.

Per eXputer, all we know is Square Enix and Tencent are officially working on new projects together, and that one of those may be a mobile port of Final Fantasy 14. Should this be the case, we could hear something firm shortly.

Stay tuned for a formal announcement as Square Enix’s future plans for Final Fantasy 14 are revealed.