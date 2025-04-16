The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is seemingly getting a remaster soon, as rumours and leaks point towards an imminent reveal later this April. Word of the remaster’s arrival first arrived courtesy of journalist Jeff Grubb, who reported it would be “shadow dropped” soon, with very little lead-in to generate hype. With the latest reveal comprising actual screenshots and cover artwork, this speculation could prove to be true.

As spotted over on Resetera, images of the alleged remaster were recently spotted on the website of game development company, Virtuos Studios. These screenshots included a variety of iconic Oblivion locations, all looking significantly upgraded – textures and character models are crisper, colours are deeper (and slightly different), and overall, it looks like a much prettier game.

The cover artwork also spotted on the Virtuos website features the Oblivion logo as a flaming backdrop, with an armoured knight posing dramatically.

Normally, with a leak like this, it would be best to take the images revealed with a grain of salt. After all, in the era of AI, leaks like this are easily faked. But with the source of the images being Virtuous itself, we can assume these images are legitimate.

As for the rest of what we know of this game, that’s where we could all exercise some caution. For now, nothing else that’s close to official has been revealed about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. While there’s early speculation about a shadow drop, and one reporter has claimed there’s a “Souls-like” influence on this remaster, it’s best not to read too deeply into rumours, and keep expectations in check.

This game could very well be revealed towards the end of the month, as detailed. But if it doesn’t, it feels much more likely it would be a “surprise” reveal during the newly-announced Xbox Games Showcase for June 2025. It certainly feels like a big enough title that it would be revealed during a larger show, rather than being dropped on a random Tuesday.

Whatever the case, it does appear this Oblivion remaster is official – notably, its existence was actually teased many years ago, during the Activision Blizzard and Microsoft acquisition trial – and we’ll likely hear more very soon.

For those players keen for more Elder Scrolls, and particularly those awaiting news of the long-gestating Elder Scrolls 6, the release of the Oblivion remaster should do plenty to make the wait a bit easier. Stay tuned for more as Xbox plans its grand reveal.