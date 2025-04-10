News

 > News > Xbox

Xbox Games Showcase 2025 announced for June

Expect news on The Outer Worlds 2, and more.
10 Apr 2025 9:19
Leah J. Williams
xbox games showcase 2025

Xbox

Image: Microsoft / Xbox

Share Icon

Microsoft has announced the return of the annual Xbox Games Showcase, with a double-header digital presentation set to reveal more about a host of new, upcoming games, including The Outer Worlds 2. As announced, the 8/9 June proceedings will kick off with the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, “bringing you a look at upcoming titles from across [Xbox’s] first-party studios,” and this will be followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct.

This showcase, fashioned after the Starfield Direct and the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, will feature a deep dive into The Outer Worlds 2, revealing more about gameplay, and giving a behind-the-scenes look at its development within Obsidian Entertainment.

For now, a new look at The Outer Worlds 2 is all that’s been promised, leaving the door wide open for a variety of other reveals. A hopeful person might speculate that Playground Games’ Fable reboot could make an appearance of some sort, given it’s reportedly targeting launch in 2026. We are also likely to see 2025 titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 pop in, alongside an array of other mystery games (and hopefully some surprises).

Read: Fable has been pushed back to 2026

The Xbox Games Showcase is typically one of the bigger platforms for Xbox game reveals, so we do anticipate there’ll be plenty of reasons to tune in. As always though, it’s worth keeping expectations in check, to enjoy the show fully.

A demon from Doom: The Dark Age is approaching in a futuristic room. (Xbox)
Image: id Software

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025

As announced, the Xbox Games Showcase takes place on 8 June or 9 June, depending on your local time zone. Here’s when you can tune in around the world:

  • Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (9 June)
  • New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (9 June)
  • United States – 10:00 am PDT | 1:00 pm EDT (8 June)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CEST (8 June)

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 will air on the Xbox YouTube channel and Twitch as well as “through a variety of outlets” so it’s likely you won’t be able to miss it. Stay tuned for all the big reveals from the upcoming showcase.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

future games show summer showcase 2025
?>
News

Future Games Show Summer Showcase returns in June 2025

GamesRadar is back at it, again.

Leah J. Williams
PlayStation Plus PS Plus Deluxe Australia games
?>
News

PlayStation Plus is getting a price bump in Australia

Expect to pay slightly more for a subscription, from 16 April.

Leah J. Williams
devil may cry anime season 2
?>
News

Netflix renews Devil May Cry anime for second season

Hot on the heels of the first season, Netflix has confirmed Devil May Cry is coming back for more.

Leah J. Williams
spyro reignited activision blizzard toys for bob
?>
News

Toys for Bob hypes up 'big, ambitious' new project with Xbox

The studio is widely suspected to be working on a Spyro the Dragon sequel.

Leah J. Williams
elder scrolls online direct
?>
News

The Elder Scrolls Online Direct – Everything revealed

Subclassing is on the way, alongside new story content, visual upgrades, and more.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login