Xbox Games Showcase 2025 announced for June

Microsoft has announced the return of the annual Xbox Games Showcase, with a double-header digital presentation set to reveal more about a host of new, upcoming games, including The Outer Worlds 2. As announced, the 8/9 June proceedings will kick off with the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, “bringing you a look at upcoming titles from across [Xbox’s] first-party studios,” and this will be followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct.

This showcase, fashioned after the Starfield Direct and the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, will feature a deep dive into The Outer Worlds 2, revealing more about gameplay, and giving a behind-the-scenes look at its development within Obsidian Entertainment.

For now, a new look at The Outer Worlds 2 is all that’s been promised, leaving the door wide open for a variety of other reveals. A hopeful person might speculate that Playground Games’ Fable reboot could make an appearance of some sort, given it’s reportedly targeting launch in 2026. We are also likely to see 2025 titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 pop in, alongside an array of other mystery games (and hopefully some surprises).

Read: Fable has been pushed back to 2026

The Xbox Games Showcase is typically one of the bigger platforms for Xbox game reveals, so we do anticipate there’ll be plenty of reasons to tune in. As always though, it’s worth keeping expectations in check, to enjoy the show fully.

Image: id Software

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025

As announced, the Xbox Games Showcase takes place on 8 June or 9 June, depending on your local time zone. Here’s when you can tune in around the world:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (9 June)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (9 June) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (9 June)

– 5:00 am NZST (9 June) United States – 10:00 am PDT | 1:00 pm EDT (8 June)

– 10:00 am PDT | 1:00 pm EDT (8 June) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CEST (8 June)

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 will air on the Xbox YouTube channel and Twitch as well as “through a variety of outlets” so it’s likely you won’t be able to miss it. Stay tuned for all the big reveals from the upcoming showcase.