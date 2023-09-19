Fallout 3 and Oblivion remasters, Dishonored 3, and more seemingly revealed in US court filing

Fallout 3 Remaster, Oblivion Remaster, DOOM Year Zero, Dishonored 3, and a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo are allegedly in the works at Microsoft, per a now-public document that seems to have originated from the FTC vs. Microsoft court case concerning the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In a screenshot shared on ResetEra, a seemingly complete breakdown of Microsoft’s upcoming game schedule was revealed, with a number of unannounced titles present on the list. While there are a number of known games included – Indiana Jones listed for FY22E, new Elder Scrolls Online expansions, and more content for Starfield – the majority of titles included are brand new.

Some are known by codenames – Project Kestrel for FY23E, Project Platinum for FY23E, while others are specifically named. Per the seemingly leaked list, the company’s biggest upcoming releases are expected to be:

FY22E

Indiana Jones Game

Oblivion Remaster

Elder Scrolls Online: Expansion

FY23E

DOOM Year Zero + DLC

Project Kestrel

Elder Scrolls Online: Expansion

Profect Platinum

FY24E

The Elder Scrolls 6

Project Kestrel: Expansion

Licensed IP Game

Fallout 3 Remaster

Elder Scrolls Online: Expansion

Ghostwire: Tokyo Sequel

Dishonored 3

DOOM Year Zero DLC

While it’s easy to treat this list with a grain of salt – as it’s a veritable smorgasbord of titles that have long been desired – Madjoki on ResetEra included a link to a PDF document that appears to be legitimately from US court filings, alongside the news.

It should go without saying – but this is likely not information that Microsoft and Bethesda would have wanted to be shared so early. In typical cases, lists like this are redacted when files are made publicly available, following court proceedings. It’s unclear exactly how this seeming leak occurred, and how Microsoft will address it going forward. Stay tuned for more on this recently released list.