Fallout 3 and Oblivion remasters, Dishonored 3, and more seemingly revealed in US court filing

A seemingly leaked document implies Microsoft and Bethesda have several major, unannounced game projects in the works.
19 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
dishonored fallout 3 remaster oblivion game leak microsoft bethesda

Image: Arkane Studios

Fallout 3 Remaster, Oblivion Remaster, DOOM Year Zero, Dishonored 3, and a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo are allegedly in the works at Microsoft, per a now-public document that seems to have originated from the FTC vs. Microsoft court case concerning the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In a screenshot shared on ResetEra, a seemingly complete breakdown of Microsoft’s upcoming game schedule was revealed, with a number of unannounced titles present on the list. While there are a number of known games included – Indiana Jones listed for FY22E, new Elder Scrolls Online expansions, and more content for Starfield – the majority of titles included are brand new.

Read: New Xbox Series X/S consoles and controller revealed by court documents

Some are known by codenames – Project Kestrel for FY23E, Project Platinum for FY23E, while others are specifically named. Per the seemingly leaked list, the company’s biggest upcoming releases are expected to be:

FY22E

  • Indiana Jones Game
  • Oblivion Remaster
  • Elder Scrolls Online: Expansion

FY23E

  • DOOM Year Zero + DLC
  • Project Kestrel
  • Elder Scrolls Online: Expansion
  • Profect Platinum

FY24E

  • The Elder Scrolls 6
  • Project Kestrel: Expansion
  • Licensed IP Game
  • Fallout 3 Remaster
  • Elder Scrolls Online: Expansion
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo Sequel
  • Dishonored 3
  • DOOM Year Zero DLC

While it’s easy to treat this list with a grain of salt – as it’s a veritable smorgasbord of titles that have long been desired – Madjoki on ResetEra included a link to a PDF document that appears to be legitimately from US court filings, alongside the news.

It should go without saying – but this is likely not information that Microsoft and Bethesda would have wanted to be shared so early. In typical cases, lists like this are redacted when files are made publicly available, following court proceedings. It’s unclear exactly how this seeming leak occurred, and how Microsoft will address it going forward. Stay tuned for more on this recently released list.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

