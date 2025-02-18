The Elder Scrolls 6 resurfaces with Make-A-Wish NPC competition

After years of near-silence, Bethesda Game Studios is talking about The Elder Scrolls 6 once more – for a very worthy cause. As spotted by VGC, the company is currently offering a chance for one dedicated gamer to become an NPC in the upcoming game, as long as they’re the highest bidder in the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic Silent Auction for charity.

This Silent Auction, held ahead of the annual Wish Ball in Washington, DC contains a range of donated lots, all with the object of raising funds to “help grant wishes to children battling critical illnesses in Maryland, DC and Northern Virginia.” Each year, the Wish Ball raises a phenomenal amount of money to help kids, with last year’s ball raising USD $1,527,407 in tickets and auction items.

Bethesda Game Studios is notably based in Maryland, so the donation of an NPC slot is in service of the studio’s local community, which is a lovely touch. For those keen to bid on the opportunity and donate to charity, you can find the listing for the NPC slot on the OneCause website.

Here’s what you’ll get if you win the bid:

“Calling all gamers and fantasy fans! This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalise yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls VI. The Elder Scrolls series, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is renowned for its vast open worlds, deep lore, and immersive storytelling. With this exclusive experience, you’ll work with the developers to create a custom character that will appear in the game, leaving your mark on the legendary franchise.”

Read: The Elder Scrolls 6 is officially in early development

Currently, the bid sits at USD $9,250, so it’s fairly out of grasp for most of us – but if you’re a particularly passionate, cashed up gamer, this is your chance to nab a spot in The Elder Scrolls 6, and to feel good about doing it.

As for when you’ll be able to see your custom NPC in the game, that remains a bit of a mystery. The Elder Scrolls 6 was first announced in 2018, in a Bethesda showcase that’s since become notorious for being slightly too ambitious.

Since its first cinematic trailer, we’ve heard barely anything about the upcoming game, and that’s for a good reason. It wasn’t until Starfield finished development in 2023 that Bethesda entered full production on the Elder Scrolls sequel. In that same year, it was suggested that it could still be at least five years away, which would mean its launch date could be around 2028.

Regardless of a wait, the chance to have a custom NPC in the game is a rare and rather cool treat. Those keen to be part of this opportunity should check out the details of the Make-A-Wish Silent Auction for more.