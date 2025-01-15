New Sega trademarks have fans reminiscing about Ecco the Dolphin

Sega has filed two new trademarks for Ecco the Dolphin in Japan – one for “Ecco” and one for “Ecco the Dolphin” – which has led to much speculation about the status of the franchise, and a potential new entry in development.

As first spotted by Gematsu, the dual trademarks were filed on 27 December 2024, and they specifically relate to the use of Ecco in video games. More than likely, the trademarks are simple refreshes to ensure Sega maintains the rights to the Ecco name, but a recent push from the company to revive classic games has also inspired chatter about a potential franchise sequel or remaster.

In 2023, Sega announced its intention to revive many of its long-dormant games, with new entries planned for the Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, and Jet Set Radio franchises. A comeback for Virtua Fighter has also been announced. That’s a whole lot of classics set to return.

Given Sega even mentioning Ecco the Dolphin, it seems possible that it could be the latest franchise in line for some love, in whatever form that takes. While some have speculated this new game could be included in the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct, set for 23 January, it’s also possible a potential new game is still quite some time away – particularly given just how busy Sega appears to be with its classic revivals.

Read: Sega announces remakes of Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, and more

As for what a potential Ecco sequel could look like, there’s plenty to speculate about. The last Ecco game launched way back in 2000, which was a very different time for video games. Since then, technology for creating games has advanced phenomenally, and any new Ecco would certainly benefit from these visual upgrades. It’s always been a franchise that has spotlighting interesting, colourful visuals, and a new entry could be beautiful.

For this unfamiliar, the Ecco series may seem like fun dolphin exploration games on the surface, but it’s been much more than that. In fact, there’s elements of Metroid in its adventure, with the action simply being set at sea. You play as Ecco (a dolphin, of course) as you chart dangerous sea territory, rescue friends, and fight off strange enemies in a variety of deep sea locations.

There would be plenty of nostalgia associated with a new franchise entry, but as a unique feeling and looking game, any revival would certainly be one to keep an eye on.

For now, the chatter around Ecco the Dolphin remains speculative, as all we have is a trademark filing to go off, but it’s always good to hope for more. Keep an eye on Sega in the coming months, as it continues to roll out news around its classic revivals.