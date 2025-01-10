News

 > News > Xbox

Xbox Developer Direct returns on 23 January

South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and DOOM: The Dark Ages will be spotlighted.
10 Jan 2025 9:30
Leah J. Williams
south of midnight xbox games showcase 2024

Xbox

Image: Compulsion Games

Share Icon

Xbox has announced a brand new Xbox Developer Direct to kick off the year, with four upcoming games set to be spotlighted. This includes Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight, Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, id Studios’ DOOM: The Dark Ages, and a mystery game from another studio. Of the games already announced, all are set to launch later in 2025, so we’re likely to get a good glimpse of what’s to come, potentially with some release dates attached.

South of Midnight is arguably the headliner here, as Compulsion Games appears to be cooking something very unique, with a killer art style and compelling subject matter. For those unfamiliar, South of Midnight follows a young woman who learns the ancient art of “weaving” as she charts the Deep South, and confronts a variety of strange creatures.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is another game to watch – and it was actually one of GamesHub‘s most anticipated titles for 2025. In this game, you’ll explore a fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque France, guided by a cast of characters played by acclaimed actors, including Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), and Jennifer English (Baldur’s Gate 3).

Read: GamesHub’s Most Anticipated Games Of 2025

As for DOOM: The Dark Ages, that’s always going to be a popular inclusion. There’s much anticipation backing this pseudo-prequel, which transports the demon-slaying action of DOOM into a “techno-medieval” fantasy world.

Of course, teasers for a mystery game are also very welcome, and we’re keen to see what else this Xbox Developer Direct has in store.

How to watch the Xbox Developer Direct in January 2025

The Xbox Developer Direct for January 2025 will kick off at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (24 January)
  • New Zealand – 7:00 am NZDT (24 January)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (23 January)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm GMT | 7:00 pm BST (23 January)

As usual, the show will be live on all Xbox channels –  TwitchYouTubeFacebook, and more. Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements from the show.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
assassin's creed shadows
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed again, as Ubisoft announces group "reshape"

Ubisoft has revealed a need to overhaul its business to "enhance operational efficiency."

Leah J. Williams
Monster Hunter Wilds demo preview
?>
News

Monster Hunter Wilds gets its second beta in February 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds is getting another beta this February, with a brand new monster in tow.

Leah J. Williams
xbox partner preview game microsoft
?>
News

Microsoft plans to streamline Windows on handheld gaming PCs

The handheld Windows experience could soon change for the better.

Leah J. Williams
last of us part 2 remastered ps5 release date
?>
News

The Last of Us location-based experience debuts at CES 2025

A proof-of-concept indicates larger plans in the works.

Leah J. Williams
nexus mods trump marvel rivals
?>
News

Nexus Mods removes Trump, Biden, and Obama skins for Marvel Rivals

Nexus Mods has pushed back against claims of censorship, telling ragebaiters to "trot on."

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login