Xbox Developer Direct returns on 23 January

Xbox has announced a brand new Xbox Developer Direct to kick off the year, with four upcoming games set to be spotlighted. This includes Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight, Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, id Studios’ DOOM: The Dark Ages, and a mystery game from another studio. Of the games already announced, all are set to launch later in 2025, so we’re likely to get a good glimpse of what’s to come, potentially with some release dates attached.

South of Midnight is arguably the headliner here, as Compulsion Games appears to be cooking something very unique, with a killer art style and compelling subject matter. For those unfamiliar, South of Midnight follows a young woman who learns the ancient art of “weaving” as she charts the Deep South, and confronts a variety of strange creatures.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is another game to watch – and it was actually one of GamesHub‘s most anticipated titles for 2025. In this game, you’ll explore a fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque France, guided by a cast of characters played by acclaimed actors, including Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), and Jennifer English (Baldur’s Gate 3).

Read: GamesHub’s Most Anticipated Games Of 2025

As for DOOM: The Dark Ages, that’s always going to be a popular inclusion. There’s much anticipation backing this pseudo-prequel, which transports the demon-slaying action of DOOM into a “techno-medieval” fantasy world.

Of course, teasers for a mystery game are also very welcome, and we’re keen to see what else this Xbox Developer Direct has in store.

How to watch the Xbox Developer Direct in January 2025

The Xbox Developer Direct for January 2025 will kick off at the following times around the world:

Australia – 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (24 January)

– 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (24 January) New Zealand – 7:00 am NZDT (24 January)

– 7:00 am NZDT (24 January) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (23 January)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (23 January) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm GMT | 7:00 pm BST (23 January)

As usual, the show will be live on all Xbox channels – Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and more. Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements from the show.