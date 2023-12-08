News

 > News > Nintendo

Sega announces remakes of Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage

Sega announced revivals of several legacy franchises at The Game Awards 2023.
8 Dec 2023
Edmond Tran
Jet Set Radio

PC

Image: Sega

Share Icon

In a brief trailer at The Game Awards 2023, Sega announced five upcoming remakes for their legacy franchises in quick succession. These included games like Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and “more”.

In the days leading up to The Game Awards, Sega distributed postcards teasing the reveal to content creators, with the slogan ‘New Era. New Energy.’ This likely refers to these legacy titles being brought into the modern day, some with major reimaginings.

Judging by the trailer, the remakes range from faithful recreations of the original games – Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and Shinobi look refreshed with slick new art styles, but similar to their original iterations – to a complete reimagining of Golden Axe and Streets of Rage, now both seemingly 3D brawlers of some description.

Sega says that all of these titles are merely “in development”, with no platforms or release dates shared at this time.

A report from Bloomberg in early 2022 claimed that Sega was working on large-scale reboots for Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi, a report that has now proven its accuracy. They were said to be part of Sega’s so-called “Super Game” plan, which comprised several blockbuster titles to be released over a five-year plan, utilising new technologies. These plans were in the early stages at the time of the report.

It’s also worth noting that Sega had already previously attempted to remake Golden Axe at one point, leveraging the work of its now-defunct Australian studio. A prototype, which was eventually released under the moniker Golden Axed for a brief time, was reportedly made under very poor working conditions at the studio.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Exodus game
?>
News

Exodus, a sci-fi RPG starring Matthew McConaughey, announced

Exodus is developed by a team comprised of developers formerly of Bioware, 343 Studios, EA, and Naughty Dog.

Edmond Tran
Big Walk
?>
News

Untitled Goose Game developers reveal 'Big Walk'

Big Walk is a cooperative exploration and puzzle game from Australian studio House House.

Edmond Tran
God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla
?>
News

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, a free DLC expansion, announced for December

The free Valhalla update will feature roguelike elements, and will be available on 12 December 2023.

Edmond Tran
The Rise of the Golden Idol
?>
News

The Curse of the Golden Idol sequel announced, Rise of the Golden Idol

A sequel to the critically acclaimed deduction game Curse of the Golden Idol has been announced at the The Game…

Edmond Tran
Thrasher
?>
News

THRASHER is the new sensory rhythm game from Thumper co-creator

The co-creator, artist and composer of Thumper has revealed a spiritual successor for VR platforms.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login