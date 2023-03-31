News

Lion King Update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has Release Date Set

A release date for the Lion King update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has been confirmed by developer Gameloft.
31 Mar 2023
Edmond Tran
Gameloft has announced the release date of the next update for its popular life simulation game Disney Dreamlight Valley. Update 4, which will add a Lion King-themed realm, as well as the film’s protagonists, Simba and Nala, in their adult form. It will become available in the game on 5 April 2023.

Announcing the release date on Twitter, the company also confirmed that the new Star Path, which unlocks cosmetic goods as you participate in the game and complete challenges – will be themed around Disney Parks. Expect Mickey Mouse ears, perhaps a turkey leg or two.

Previous updates to the game since its initial launch in September 2022 have introduced worlds based on Encanto and its protagonist Mirabel, one around Toy Story and characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear, and one themed around Frozen, featuring Elsa, Anna, and Olaf.

Read: I never wanted to be a princess, until Disney Dreamlight Valley

In the GamesHub review of Disney Dreamlight Valley, Christie McQualter remarked that ‘even in its early access state, Disney Dreamlight Valley nails the cosy game formula. It’s such a treat to play, and offers a refreshing, peaceful refuge.’

‘It recaptures some of that elusive magic and wonder I felt from the Disney franchise as a kid, and it has brightened my world at a time when I needed it most. I can see it being my companion for a long time to come.’

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

The game is technically still in its Early Access phase, which requires a buy-in to access. However, the developer has claimed that Dreamlight Valley will go free-to-play upon its ‘full’ release, whenever that may be.

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

