News

 > PlayStation

Dino Crisis and Ridge Racer 2 likely set for PlayStation Plus

A listing on the PlayStation Store may have spoiled the imminent arrival of two PlayStation classics.
14 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
dino crisis playstation plus

PlayStation

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

On Thursday, listings for Dino Crisis and Ridge Racer 2 appeared on the PlayStation Store, with indications that these classic PS1 games would launch for PlayStation Plus Premium (and Deluxe) subscribers in July. The games appeared alongside Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, and appeared to be exclusive to the Italian version of the announcement noting new titles coming to service.

After fans noticed the games, it appears they were removed – indicating that they won’t be arriving in July as indicated – but they may turn up in a later monthly drop.

Since PlayStation Plus launched, fans have clamoured to see more classic games join the downloadable lineup, with only a handful of PS1 classics currently available, like Tekken 2 and Ape Escape. Dino Crisis and Ridge Racer 2 will likely be at the top of many wishlists, with each having a cult following.

Why the games were seemingly included in the announcement and then pulled is currently unclear – but it’s a fairly safe bet that they’ll reappear at a later date.

For now, we do have some great games landing in the first wave of new content for PlayStation Plus, and it should be enough to tide everyone over until we hear more about new PS1 classics.

Games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium and Deluxe in July 2022

As announced in a PlayStation blog post, the following games are arriving on PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium and Deluxe in July 2022:

Extra, Premium, and Deluxe

  • Stray (PS4 | PS5)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS4 | PS5)
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4)
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (PS4)
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4)
  • Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4)
  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)
  • Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4)
  • Jumanji The Video Game (PS4)
  • Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)
  • ReadySet Heroes (PS4)

Deluxe and Premium Only

  • No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
  • LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

It’s an impressive list, with an array of hits – and should hopefully be an indication of the strength of monthly offerings on the service going forward. There are plenty of PlayStation 5 games included, with is great to see – and the PSP classics library could certainly do with a boost, so the two games included are very welcome.

While there’s no mention of either Dino Crisis or Ridge Racer 2 in the official listing, stay tuned to hear more about the launch of these classics.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
assassin's creed game
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Rift is rumoured to be set in Baghdad

New rumours point to the next Assassin's Creed game being set in the Middle East.

Leah J. Williams
bayonetta 3 nintendo financial reports 2022
?>
News

Bayonetta 3 officially launches in October 2022

After five years of anticipation, we finally know when Bayonetta 3 will launch.

Leah J. Williams
cook book gamer amazon prime day
?>
News

Amazon Prime Day has great deals on gamer cook books

Bake your way through Tamriel or Azeroth with these excellent gamer cook books.

Leah J. Williams
worms nfts team17 employees
?>
News

Developer surprises festival attendees with anti-NFT talk

Mark Venturelli's talk was supposed to be on the future of game design, and instead became an anti-NFT rally.

Leah J. Williams
dinkum game australia
?>
News

Dinkum, the Aussie outback life simulator, launches Thursday

Dinkum is a life simulator inspired by Animal Crossing, and the beauty of the Australian outback.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login