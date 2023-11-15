News

 > News > Business

Digital Bros, parent company of 505 Games, is laying off 30% of its staff

Job cuts are expected to impact both development studios and publishing units.
15 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
digital bros 505 games

Business

Image: Digital Bros

Share Icon

Digital Bros, the Italy-based company behind publisher 505 Games and a range of smaller development studios, has announced it will cut around 30% of its employees following an “organisational review” of its business. It’s believed the planned restructure will impact staff around the globe, in publishing and development.

According to a press release, the move has been initiated due to the changing nature of the global games industry, and particularly, changing customer behaviour. Digital Bros believes the habits of video game players have shifted drastically since the start of the pandemic, with many choosing to purchase titles related to “well established” intellectual property (IP) rather than taking a chance on more niche games.

“The videogame market has evolved since the pandemic to be more selective in terms of new games, with consumers increasingly reverting to well established Intellectual Properties and playing these same games for longer periods,” Digital Bros said.

Read: How COVID got my entire family back into gaming after years away

“Digital Bros’ strategy has had to adapt to this new and evolving competitive scenario and will focus its efforts moving forward on the release of sequels and new versions of previously successful and established games, with a limited number of new larger budgets productions.”

“In order to prioritise high-quality and long-standing successful titles, Digital Bros has reconsidered the number of projects under development and as such, will review the organisation structure accordingly to align with the evolving competitive environment in the medium to long-term to ensure maximum operational efficiency … The restructuring program is expected to represent a reduction of approximately 30% of the global workforce, with the predominant portion concentrated within the studios.”

Digital Bros’ owned studios currently include DR Studios, Kunos Simulazioni (Assetto Corsa), Avantgarden, and the Melbourne-based Infinity Plus Two (Puzzle Quest 3).

In announcing its layoffs, Digital Bros has become just the latest global games company to initiate major job cuts amidst financial turmoil. So far in 2023, companies including UbisoftMedia MoleculeBlizzardTeam17EACD Projekt RedRiot GamesAmazonAscendant StudiosPrivate Division, 2KVolitionFiraxisTelltale GamesCrystal Dynamics, Digital Extremes and Epic Games have all publicly announced layoffs, amounting to more than 6,000 industry job losses.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PlayStation
More
nintendo indie world howl november 2023
?>
News

Nintendo Indie World November 2023: All the trailers and announcements

The latest Nintendo Indie World came jam-packed with fresh trailers for upcoming indie games.

Leah J. Williams
Bandai Namco Studios - Studio 2 and Studio S key visual
?>
News

Bandai Namco unveils Nintendo work-for-hire teams, Studio 2 and Studio S

Bandai Namco Studios have long contributed to Nintendo games like Smash Bros. and Mario Kart, with more to come.

Edmond Tran
gubbins word game australian games
?>
News

Silly word game Gubbins is now available worldwide

Gubbins has exited early access globally with new features, both free and paid.

Leah J. Williams
playstation portal handheld gaming console
?>
News

PlayStation Portal: Australian Release Date, Price, and Pre-Orders

The PlayStation Portal has been priced and dated for release in Australia.

Leah J. Williams
playstation portal handheld gaming console
?>
News

PlayStation Portal – Review Roundup

Early reviews for the PlayStation Portal are very positive, with critics praising its comfort and performance.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login