News

 > News > Game Development

Team17 staff face layoffs, as company restructure begins

Team17 has begun a "period of consultation", with layoffs expected to follow.
3 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
team17 change layoffs

Game Development

Image: Team17

Share Icon

Team17 management has confirmed the company is in the midst of a major restructure, with “a period of consultation” including layoffs set to take place in the coming weeks. The news was first reported by Eurogamer, in a story alleging that “significant job losses” were to be expected from the studio, with the vast majority of change hitting its internal Quality Assurance (QA) team.

Eurogamer also broke news that company CEO Michael Pattinson was expected to depart – which Team17 has now confirmed, to VG247.

“In response to the reports concerning the departure of Michael Pattison from Team17, we can confirm we have amicably parted ways with Michael,” a spokesperson said. “We can also confirm that we have sadly entered into a period of consultation today within Team17 Digital, with Astragon and Storytoys remaining unaffected by the restructuring plans.”

For now, the full extend of the planned restructure is unclear, although Eurogamer reports around 50 roles may be in the firing line, as Team17 is allegedly planning to cut its Digital team and outsource QA work.

Read: Team17 employees speak out on NFTs, working conditions

As noted by Eurogamer, this is the second round of job losses at Team17 in 2023, as a company restructure was initially kicked off in March 2023. At the time, staff at the company were allegedly told that no further layoffs would occur – although, it does appear the situation has now changed.

Staff at Team17 were reportedly informed of incoming layoffs on Monday, with the process of implementation expected to conclude by November 2023.

The news out of Team17 arrives at a tumultuous time in the games industry, which is currently facing an array of layoffs and similar restructures worldwide. In recent weeks, companies including Ascendant Studios, Epic Games, and Creative Assembly have all announced major layoffs, designed to contend with economic downturn, rising costs, and audiences with understandably tighter wallets.

Our thoughts are with those impacted by the layoffs at Team17, and at other companies in the global games industry.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
wwe 2k22 roster 2k games
?>
News

WWE 2K22 servers set for shutdown in January 2024

WWE 2K22 will have the shortest shelf life of any WWE game.

Leah J. Williams
Untitled Goose Game Australian Interactive Games Fund National Cultural Policy
?>
News

Australian Music and Games 2023 Benchmark calls for industry change

A new study has revealed how Australian musicians contribute to the games sector – and how their work is being…

Leah J. Williams
screen australia games funding
?>
News

Screen Australia announces new games funding initiatives

Three new funding programs will allow game developers to expand their ambitions, and push burgeoning projects forward.

Leah J. Williams
hello kitty island adventure new update september 2023
?>
News

Hello Kitty Island Adventure to get second major update

Halloween is coming to Hello Kitty Island Adventure, thanks to the ever-spooky Kuromi.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon tcg card van gogh museum
?>
News

Pokemon reveals Van Gogh TCG promo card, drawing alleged scalpers

The launch of the new Pokemon x Van Gogh collection has drawn crowds – and high chaos.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login