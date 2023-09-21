Crystal Dynamics faces layoffs as Embracer Group cuts continue

Crystal Dynamics is the latest Embracer Group studio to face layoffs, as part of the company’s “internal restructuring” programme designed to cut back on costs. Per reporting from Eurogamer, at least ten senior, tenured employees have lost their jobs as part of the layoffs.

Per comments made by former senior brand manager Nicholas Edwards, job cuts at Crystal Dynamics have impacted a range of departments, including “PR, project management, 2D art, and video editing.” The team at Crystal Dynamics had been working on a new Tomb Raider game and other projects, and it’s unknown whether the layoffs will have an impact on development.

On social media, Crystal Dynamics confirmed the studio layoffs, while issuing a callout for those with open positions across the games industry to get in touch.

“Crystal Dynamics made the difficult decision to part ways with 9 brand/marketing and 1 IT employee today due to an internal restructuring to align the studio with our current business needs,” the post reads. “We are working directly with the affected staff to fully support them.”

Notably, this is just one of many recent layoff rounds initiated by Embracer Group, which is currently working to overhaul its entire business following several years of high-cost acquisitions – which included studios like Crystal Dynamics, Middle-earth Enterprises, Eidos-Montreal, Gearbox, and Aspyr Media.

In June 2023, Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors announced a cost-cutting programme would commence imminently to contend with changed economic circumstances, and the the failure of a major US $2 billion company deal.

In recent months, this programme has impacted an array of Embracer Group studios, including Firaxis Games, 2K Games, Beamdog, and Private Division. Saints Row studio Volition was completely shut down as part of this internal restructuring. Borderlands developer Gearbox is also in the firing line, as Embracer Group is allegedly looking to sell the company.

Going forward, it’s likely Embracer Group’s cost-cutting programme will continue, with an array of studios facing major cuts, game cancellations, and internal overhauls in the coming months.