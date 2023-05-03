Diablo 4 livestream set to reveal battle pass, seasons, cosmetics

Ahead of the launch of Diablo 4, developer Blizzard Entertainment will host a livestream detailing everything players can expect from the upcoming game – including how its seasons will run, what its battle pass entails, and what cosmetics will be available to earn or purchase.

The show will air live on 10 May 2023, and will feature updates from Rod Fergusson, Diablo General Manager, Joseph Piepiora, Asssociate Game Director, Kegan Clark, Product Management Director, and Adam Fletcher, Associate Director of Community.

While keen players have already had a chance to jump into the game via its many open and closed betas – with a final Diablo 4 beta happening in May 2023 – this livestream will dive deeper into the game’s main mechanics and explore how the title differs from its predecessors. Many features from past games return in this gothic adventure – but it does appear Diablo 4‘s battle pass system and overall redesign will shake up the traditional formula.

So far, we know the game’s battle pass will be optional, and that it includes paid and free tiers. There will be multiple battle passes throughout the game’s lifetime, and each will offer a range of challenges to complete as players level up – but the road won’t be easy, as Blizzard believes each battle pass could take up to 80 hours to complete.

We’ll learn more about how this system works, and how collectibles and cosmetics tie in, when the Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream airs around the world.

The Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream will air on 10 May 2023 at the following times around the world:

Australia – 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (11 May)

– 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (11 May) United States – 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET (10 May)

– 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET (10 May) United Kingdom – 7:00 pm BST | 8:00 pm CET (10 May)

It will air live on the Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels, and will be followed by a subsequent blog update.