News

 > News > PC

The final Diablo 4 open beta is happening in May 2023

The massive 'Server Slam' event will take place over a single weekend in May 2023.
3 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
Diablo 4 iv server slam open beta

PC

Image: Activision Blizzard

Share Icon

Blizzard Entertainment has officially announced a final open beta for Diablo 4, designed to test server capacity ahead of the game’s launch on 6 June 2023. The aptly-named ‘Server Slam’ event will be open to all players, and takes place from 12 May at 12:00 pm PDT. It will conclude on 14 May at 12:00pm PDT, with the full 48 hours essentially being a free-for-all.

As with the game’s previous beta sessions, it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. It will also feature couch co-op for consoles, and both cross-play and cross-progression for pals on all platforms.

The only catch here is that you’ll have to stay patient to actually access the game. Given the ‘Server Slam’ moniker, it’s likely Activision Blizzard anticipates trouble ahead. While the developer has made adjustments to servers following previous early access sessions, the popularity of the experience may still contribute to long queue times and other frustrations for keen players.

Keen in mind this open beta is still a test for the game’s servers, and you should be able to enjoy the ride.

Read: Diablo 4 is dark and gothic as hell – Preview

Ahead of launch, Blizzard has provided a dense overview of what players can expect while playing through the game’s prologue and first act – and there are a few things players should note in this assessment. For one thing, it’s important to acknowledge that character progress made during the open beta will not carry over to the main game.

That means any accomplishments will need to be repeated when the game launches in June 2023. If you’re looking to jump into the experience completely fresh, you’ll want to hold off joining the open beta.

How to join the Diablo 4 ‘Server Slam’ open beta weekend

To join the upcoming Diablo 4 open beta – the final open playing session before launch – you’ll need to download the ‘Diablo IV-Server Slam’ demo on your console of choice (PC via Battle.net, or the respective Xbox and PlayStation stores) when it launches on 10 May 2023 at 12:00 pm PDT.

Once the file is downloaded, it’s a matter of waiting for servers to go live on 12 May 2023 at 12:00 pm PDT. You’ll have a full 48 hours to play through the game, until servers close on 14 May 2023 at 12:00 pm PDT.

During the open beta weekend, you’ll be able to play through the game’s prologue and opening act – but Server Slam does also contain an additional surprise: the launch of Ashava, a new demon boss that players will need to team up against. Ashava will be available to beat from 13 May at 9:00 am PDT, and will be available to fight every three hours over the weekend.

You can find out more about the Diablo 4 Server Slam, and what to expect from the game’s final open beta, on the Blizzard Entertainment website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
star wars fortnite epic games
?>
News

Fortnite is hosting a major Star Wars crossover

Star Wars is returning to Fortnite in a major way, with new events, unlockables, and items now available.

Leah J. Williams
Mortal Kombat 12
?>
News

Mortal Kombat 12 teased in new video from developer NetherRealm

A 30th Anniversary celebration video from Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios includes a teaser for what is likely Mortal Kombat…

Edmond Tran
Redfall Devinder
?>
News

Redfall Review Roundup – Critics Bite Back

Redfall sees Bethesda and Arkane Studios experiment with co-op shooting in a world filled with vampires, but the reception has…

Edmond Tran
Cult of the Lamb from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital review
?>
News

Cult of the Lamb is in discussion for an animated adaptation

Cult of the Lamb could be adapted into animated form in future, according to Massive Monster.

Leah J. Williams
Street Fighter 6 game demo ps4 ps5
?>
News

Free Street Fighter 6 demo now available on all platforms

Capcom has officially announced a playable demo for Street Fighter 6 – and it's out now on PlayStation.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login