The final Diablo 4 open beta is happening in May 2023

Blizzard Entertainment has officially announced a final open beta for Diablo 4, designed to test server capacity ahead of the game’s launch on 6 June 2023. The aptly-named ‘Server Slam’ event will be open to all players, and takes place from 12 May at 12:00 pm PDT. It will conclude on 14 May at 12:00pm PDT, with the full 48 hours essentially being a free-for-all.

As with the game’s previous beta sessions, it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. It will also feature couch co-op for consoles, and both cross-play and cross-progression for pals on all platforms.

The only catch here is that you’ll have to stay patient to actually access the game. Given the ‘Server Slam’ moniker, it’s likely Activision Blizzard anticipates trouble ahead. While the developer has made adjustments to servers following previous early access sessions, the popularity of the experience may still contribute to long queue times and other frustrations for keen players.

Keen in mind this open beta is still a test for the game’s servers, and you should be able to enjoy the ride.

Ahead of launch, Blizzard has provided a dense overview of what players can expect while playing through the game’s prologue and first act – and there are a few things players should note in this assessment. For one thing, it’s important to acknowledge that character progress made during the open beta will not carry over to the main game.

That means any accomplishments will need to be repeated when the game launches in June 2023. If you’re looking to jump into the experience completely fresh, you’ll want to hold off joining the open beta.

How to join the Diablo 4 ‘Server Slam’ open beta weekend

To join the upcoming Diablo 4 open beta – the final open playing session before launch – you’ll need to download the ‘Diablo IV-Server Slam’ demo on your console of choice (PC via Battle.net, or the respective Xbox and PlayStation stores) when it launches on 10 May 2023 at 12:00 pm PDT.

Once the file is downloaded, it’s a matter of waiting for servers to go live on 12 May 2023 at 12:00 pm PDT. You’ll have a full 48 hours to play through the game, until servers close on 14 May 2023 at 12:00 pm PDT.

During the open beta weekend, you’ll be able to play through the game’s prologue and opening act – but Server Slam does also contain an additional surprise: the launch of Ashava, a new demon boss that players will need to team up against. Ashava will be available to beat from 13 May at 9:00 am PDT, and will be available to fight every three hours over the weekend.

You can find out more about the Diablo 4 Server Slam, and what to expect from the game’s final open beta, on the Blizzard Entertainment website.