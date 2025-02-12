Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will feature in SXSW Special Panel

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set for its next big showing at SXSW in Austin, Texas, with a “Special Panel” on 9 March 2025 headlined by Hideo Kojima. As announced, this showcase will feature new details about the upcoming game, with Kojima discussing its development, and how it builds on the original game.

In addition, there will also be a pop-up shop at SXSW filled with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach merchandise, including SXSW-exclusive items. Notably, SXSW is typically an industry-focussed event for community networking, so it’s unclear whether the general public will be able to pop in to purchase items. Per the Kojima Productions website, more details about this pop-up shop will be confirmed closer to the event.

As for the panel itself, here’s the breakdown for those able to attend:

Panel: PlayStation Presents Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Special Panel

PlayStation Presents Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Special Panel Time: 4:00 pm CDT on 9 March 2025

4:00 pm CDT on 9 March 2025 Location: Ballroom D at SXSW

Ballroom D at SXSW Livestream Details: To be confirmed

Notably, it does appear the panel will be livestreamed for non-attendees, so any new tidbits about Death Stranding 2 will also be shared widely. Given this game is set to be a major flagship for PlayStation in 2025, we anticipate a fairly meaty update here, if the PlayStation State of Play for February 2025 doesn’t beat it to the punch.

The game remains undated, and we could see a firmer launch window during the SXSW showcase. Realistically, it’s also the ideal stage for deeper, more insightful reveals about work on the game, and how Kojima built its novel systems and narrative.

Whatever the case, this SXSW Special Panel should be well worth tuning in for, so keep an eye out as fresh details emerge.