Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster locks in release date

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is officially returning in remastered form on 2 April 2025. As previously announced, the game will launch for PlayStation, Xbox,
Notably, this release will be be digital-only for now. While physical editions for the game have been announced, these won’t arrive until Q2 2025 (and those interested can now pre-order them via Rock It Games).
As for what you can expect from this release of Legend of the Gobbos, developer Argonaut Games (newly resurrected) has promised a faithful remaster that simply enhances the original game. These enhancements include high-definition graphics, a new modern control scheme, an updated camera, and a “retro video mode” to “recreate the gaming experience that charmed us in the 1990s.”
“The Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster offers an authentic blend of nostalgia and modern gameplay, ensuring a gaming experience that pays homage to the original while inviting a new generation to discover its timeless magic,” Argonaut Games said.
You can see some of this “timeless magic” in the remaster’s trailer.
Croc: Legend of the Gobbos – Launch Trailer
In addition to visual and control enhancements, this release of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos also features one additional secret: the Crocipedia. As shared by Argonaut, this is a “treasure trove” of long-lost game development materials, which have been tracked down over a number of years, digitised, and included in the game.
“With the cooperation of many of the original team members, Argonaut Games spent over a year tracking down a treasure trove of long-lost development materials in order to create a painstakingly curated digital museum featuring concept character and level designs, animation tests, game design documents, rare promotional merchandise, pre-release mixes of the iconic Croc: Legend of the Gobbos soundtrack, and also created a series of documentary interviews with many of the contributors to Croc: Legend of the Gobbos‘ development,” Argonaut said.
“The Crocipedia is the perfect way for superfans and game historians alike to take a deep dive into the creative process behind the game and uncover the stories that helped shape Croc’s journey to become a gaming Legend.”
You can look forward to diving into these materials, and into the game itself, from 2 April 2025. For those who grew up playing Croc (the GamesHub team included), this release is likely to be very, very nostalgic.