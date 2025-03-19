Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster locks in release date

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is officially returning in remastered form on 2 April 2025. As previously announced, the game will launch for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC, with modern improvements to ensure the “charm and nostalgia” of the original experience is preserved.

Notably, this release will be be digital-only for now. While physical editions for the game have been announced, these won’t arrive until Q2 2025 (and those interested can now pre-order them via Rock It Games).

As for what you can expect from this release of Legend of the Gobbos, developer Argonaut Games (newly resurrected) has promised a faithful remaster that simply enhances the original game. These enhancements include high-definition graphics, a new modern control scheme, an updated camera, and a “retro video mode” to “recreate the gaming experience that charmed us in the 1990s.”

“The Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster offers an authentic blend of nostalgia and modern gameplay, ensuring a gaming experience that pays homage to the original while inviting a new generation to discover its timeless magic,” Argonaut Games said.

You can see some of this “timeless magic” in the remaster’s trailer.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos – Launch Trailer

In addition to visual and control enhancements, this release of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos also features one additional secret: the Crocipedia. As shared by Argonaut, this is a “treasure trove” of long-lost game development materials, which have been tracked down over a number of years, digitised, and included in the game.

“With the cooperation of many of the original team members, Argonaut Games spent over a year tracking down a treasure trove of long-lost development materials in order to create a painstakingly curated digital museum featuring concept character and level designs, animation tests, game design documents, rare promotional merchandise, pre-release mixes of the iconic Croc: Legend of the Gobbos soundtrack, and also created a series of documentary interviews with many of the contributors to Croc: Legend of the Gobbos‘ development,” Argonaut said.

“The Crocipedia is the perfect way for superfans and game historians alike to take a deep dive into the creative process behind the game and uncover the stories that helped shape Croc’s journey to become a gaming Legend.”

You can look forward to diving into these materials, and into the game itself, from 2 April 2025. For those who grew up playing Croc (the GamesHub team included), this release is likely to be very, very nostalgic.