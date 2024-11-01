Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster launches in December 2024

Argonaut Games has officially confirmed its Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster will launch for PC (GOG) and consoles in December 2024. While an exact day hasn’t been locked in, having a tighter window for launch will no doubt come as a relief for those keen to experience or re-experience Croc, with all the modern bells and whistles.

As previously announced, the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster will feature enhanced HD graphics, a modern control scheme, alongside a range of other tweaks. This version of the game will also come with a “Crocipedia” which is a “painstakingly curated digital museum that offers fans a deep dive into the game’s development.” The Crocipedia will include design documents, concept art, animation tests, music tracks, and interviews with developers, to give fans better insight into the game’s development process.

“Croc Legend of the Gobbos has always held a special place in the hearts of our fans and the history of Argonaut Games,” Jez San, founder of Argonaut Games said. “We are thrilled to bring this beloved classic to modern platforms, allowing both new and returning players to experience the charm and magic of Croc’s adventures in a whole new light.”

If you’ll allow me a brief, personal indulgence – Croc: Legend of the Gobbos was one of the very first games I played with my siblings, and my mum. Alongside Gex: Deep Cover Gecko, Spyro the Dragon, MediEvil, Ape Escape, and Crash Bandicoot, it occupies a very special place in my heart. Its darker castle levels may have frightened me back then, but I’m more than keen to experience all the nostalgic joy of this game once more. There’s no doubt plenty of others who feel exactly the same.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos arrives with physical collector’s editions

Image: Argonaut Games / Rock It Games

For those adult collectors riddled with nostalgia, there is also a chance to indulge further in your memories of Croc with the physical Collector’s Edition of the upcoming remaster.

The game will be available to purchase physically from USD $39.99, with a box, disc/cart, and manual included – but a USD $129.99 Collector’s Edition will go much further. This includes everything pictured above: a Croc resin statue, a Croc keychain, a four-disc soundtrack, stickers, and a poster, all in special packaging.

In addition to this box, Rock It Games will also be releasing a fluffy Gobbo plush for USD $19.99.

You can preorder any of these items from the Rock It Games store now, ahead of their planned release in December 2024. (Thankfully, overseas shipping doesn’t seem too unreasonable.) Of course, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos will also be available digitally, via the PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and GOG storefronts.