News

 > News > Xbox

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster launches in December 2024

It's time to save the Gobbos once more.
1 Nov 2024 8:59
Leah J. Williams
croc legend of the gobbos

PC

Image: Argonaut Games

Share Icon

Argonaut Games has officially confirmed its Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster will launch for PC (GOG) and consoles in December 2024. While an exact day hasn’t been locked in, having a tighter window for launch will no doubt come as a relief for those keen to experience or re-experience Croc, with all the modern bells and whistles.

As previously announced, the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster will feature enhanced HD graphics, a modern control scheme, alongside a range of other tweaks. This version of the game will also come with a “Crocipedia” which is a “painstakingly curated digital museum that offers fans a deep dive into the game’s development.” The Crocipedia will include design documents, concept art, animation tests, music tracks, and interviews with developers, to give fans better insight into the game’s development process.

Croc Legend of the Gobbos has always held a special place in the hearts of our fans and the history of Argonaut Games,” Jez San, founder of Argonaut Games said. “We are thrilled to bring this beloved classic to modern platforms, allowing both new and returning players to experience the charm and magic of Croc’s adventures in a whole new light.”

Read: Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is getting a remaster

If you’ll allow me a brief, personal indulgence – Croc: Legend of the Gobbos was one of the very first games I played with my siblings, and my mum. Alongside Gex: Deep Cover Gecko, Spyro the Dragon, MediEvil, Ape Escape, and Crash Bandicoot, it occupies a very special place in my heart. Its darker castle levels may have frightened me back then, but I’m more than keen to experience all the nostalgic joy of this game once more. There’s no doubt plenty of others who feel exactly the same.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos arrives with physical collector’s editions

croc legend of the gobbos argonaut games
Image: Argonaut Games / Rock It Games

For those adult collectors riddled with nostalgia, there is also a chance to indulge further in your memories of Croc with the physical Collector’s Edition of the upcoming remaster.

The game will be available to purchase physically from USD $39.99, with a box, disc/cart, and manual included – but a USD $129.99 Collector’s Edition will go much further. This includes everything pictured above: a Croc resin statue, a Croc keychain, a four-disc soundtrack, stickers, and a poster, all in special packaging.

In addition to this box, Rock It Games will also be releasing a fluffy Gobbo plush for USD $19.99.

You can preorder any of these items from the Rock It Games store now, ahead of their planned release in December 2024. (Thankfully, overseas shipping doesn’t seem too unreasonable.) Of course, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos will also be available digitally, via the PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and GOG storefronts.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
playdate season 2 2025
?>
News

Playdate: Season 2 will launch in 2025

Get ready for some cranking good times.

Leah J. Williams
two point museum supernatural
?>
News

Two Point Museum includes a lot haunted by ghosts and animatronics

Prepare for scares in Wailon Lodge.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo music app
?>
News

Nintendo launches dedicated music app for game soundtracks

The soundtracks of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, and more, are included.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon tcg pocket app
?>
News

Pokemon TCG Pocket is now rolling out worldwide

It's time to crack some packs in the digital world.

Leah J. Williams
the sims 4 ea 15 million players
?>
News

The Sims 4 gained 15 million players in the last year

Despite its age, The Sims 4's audience base is growing rapidly.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login