Gex Trilogy gets mid-2025 release window

Gex Trilogy, the long-awaited collection of the complete Gex adventures, now has an official release window of Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere]. After a strange period of silence, post-announcement, Limited Run Games has now revealed much more about what’s to come, hyping up new game features and improvements for this re-release.

As detailed, Gex Trilogy will include all three mainline Gex games – Gex, Enter the Gecko, and Deep Cover Gecko. They’ll be presented in their original format, but thanks to the publisher’s Carbon Engine, they’ll also include “numerous improvements that bring Gex back into prime time.”

That includes the option for native widescreen support for Gex: Enter the Gecko and Gex: Deep Cover Gecko, as well as new save state functionality, rewind features, and “behind-the-scenes content including classic adverts, a music player, and even an exclusive interview.”

You can see some of these features in action in the latest trailer for Gex Trilogy.

Another notable quirk revealed in this trailer, and in the game’s official Steam description, is that it does appear Dana Gould will be voicing Gex in all three games of the trilogy, as originally intended. That news will be a shame to those familiar with the PAL (Europe, United Kingdom, Australia) voices for Gex – Leslie Phillips in Enter the Gecko, and Danny John-Jules in Deep Cover Gecko.

At the time of release, the change was seen as necessary due to the pointed pop culture references spouted by Gex. While dialogue is similar, there are some changes, with certain TV shows and films swapped out. Players who purchase the Gex Trilogy outside of the United States will likely spot these differences easily, as the dialogue will be completely new in parts.

While there’s still a chance there will be alternative voice tracks available, this hasn’t been detailed just yet, so we shouldn’t assume as much.

Regardless, it should be great to see Gex back in action, all these years later. While often considered one of the lesser, forgotten gaming mascots of the late 1990s, Gex had a major impact on the culture at the time, and arguably, his games – while weirder than your average Spyro or Crash – were just as brilliant as those of his biggest rivals.

We’re set to learn much more about Gex Trilogy in future, so stay tuned.